FRASER — Fraser Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a crash on Garfield Road in front of Richards Middle School at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. Officers were already in the area on regular duty and quickly located the vehicle with the front end stuck in a drainage ditch. They observed the driver behind the wheel unconscious, and they smashed the passenger side window to gain access. The driver, a 35-year-old Fraser man, was unresponsive, and officers said they observed a strong odor of intoxicants and several open containers of alcohol and prescription drugs.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO