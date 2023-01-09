Read full article on original website
BMW unveils the worlds first color changing vehicleCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parksLarry LeaseLas Vegas, NV
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others
Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Tech Leader Andrew Ellam Joins Climate X as VP of Technology
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data & analytics provider based in London, UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/ Former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo (a $4.5bn UK challenger bank), joins the senior leadership team at Climate X (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kerry Group to sell its sweet ingredients portfolio to IRCA, a portfolio company of Advent International
The combined IRCA and Kerry’s sweet ingredients portfolio is expected to create a global leader in semi-finished food ingredients with about €1 billion in revenues. Kerry Group has entered into exclusive negotiations with IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other semi-finished food ingredients, to sell the trade and assets of its sweet ingredients portfolio. This includes a range of products that span sweet particulates, chocolate confections, baked inclusions, variegates, and fruit purées, serving end markets such as bakery, cereal, confectionary, dairy, and ice cream in Europe and the U.S. Kerry’s sweet ingredient portfolio has an operational footprint that covers four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and six across the U.K, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. According to Kerry, the expected attributable financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 include revenues of €405 million and EBITDA of €41 million.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
New functional tea brand, buoyed by $6.7M in new funding, debuts in Wegmans, Whole Foods
Functional beverages, those offering healthier benefits then your average drink, are hot right now, especially in the area of soda, with companies like Poppi and Olipop grabbing venture capital. The global functional beverage category is expected to be valued at $173 billion by 2025. Blodin Ukrella, former data scientist at...
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
inReality to Reinvent In-store Analytics with 4D Imaging Radar
Cutting-edge sensors to offer physical retailers unprecedented insights into shopper behavior, powering new levels of data-driven profitability. Strategic relationship with Vayyar Imaging will give brick-and-mortar retailers intelligence comparable to website UX analytics. 4D imaging radar sensors track traffic, engagement, and dwell times, while maintaining privacy at all times. Cloud-based platform...
Israeli Cyber Sector Shows ‘Serious Drop’ in Investments
A study published Tuesday by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) think tank and Start-Up Nation Center showed a “serious decline” in investments in the cyber sector, and in Israel’s high-tech sector. According to the report, the total volume of high-tech sector investment in 2022 plummeted by...
Eye on America: Fighting food waste, improving internet connections and more
We visit innovative companies that are reducing food waste and feeding millions. We also travel to New Mexico to see how airships are bringing broadband internet to rural parts of the country. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wholesale Marketplace Offers Full Price Transparency
GoTRG launched goWholesale, a new platform that leverages real-time data to enable retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell new, refurbished and overstock premium wholesale goods. "Wholesale buying can be a very antiquated experience," says Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG. "We're bringing to life a new platform that allows...
Citi Report: Building Supply Chains at Home Is Not a Top Priority for Firms
"Bringing manufacturing back to the United States is a top priority for the Biden administration, but a new report from Citi indicates that companies might have other priorities when it comes to securing their supply chains. “The pandemic and then the war in Ukraine demonstrated the fragility of supply chains," said CEO Jane Fraser in a forward to Citi's second annual report on supply chain finance. "While reshoring and nearshoring may seem like the next steps, buyers and suppliers alike indicate that the higher priority is resiliency or redundancy deeper into the supply chain."From a national perspective, reshoring is a step...
Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France
Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) On top of a large prints range, consumers now have a variety of high-quality, personalized photo products to choose from with the photo.carrefour.fr site, powered by Kodak Moments. Whether it’s photo canvases, mugs, photo books, posters, tiles, acrylics or more, all products are printed and assembled in France by passionate and committed teams, making the perfect gifts for any occasion.
New pilot contracts to drive up costs at U.S. airlines
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. airline profits are set to come under pressure in 2023 as they look to shell out more cash to retain pilots amid worries about the impact of a potential recession on travel demand.
