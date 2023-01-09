The combined IRCA and Kerry’s sweet ingredients portfolio is expected to create a global leader in semi-finished food ingredients with about €1 billion in revenues. Kerry Group has entered into exclusive negotiations with IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other semi-finished food ingredients, to sell the trade and assets of its sweet ingredients portfolio. This includes a range of products that span sweet particulates, chocolate confections, baked inclusions, variegates, and fruit purées, serving end markets such as bakery, cereal, confectionary, dairy, and ice cream in Europe and the U.S. Kerry’s sweet ingredient portfolio has an operational footprint that covers four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and six across the U.K, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. According to Kerry, the expected attributable financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 include revenues of €405 million and EBITDA of €41 million.

3 HOURS AGO