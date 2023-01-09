ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PYMNTS

Astra Tech Acquires Botim to Create MENA Super App

Astra Tech has acquired Botim in a bid to create a Gulf region super app. The deal will transform Astra Tech — an investment firm based in Dubai — into one of the largest communications tech platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11).
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Agriculture Online

John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023

As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
Futurism

Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening

Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
nextbigfuture.com

AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters

The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023

Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
The Associated Press

How Technology Influences Personal Health: Infineon Highlights Smart Semiconductor Solutions for a Health-Conscious Lifestyle

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Smart devices not only make life easier and more convenient, they also help us lead a health-oriented lifestyle. Semiconductor solutions from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) are making the Internet of Things (IoT) an increasingly key component of healthy lifestyles in a variety of ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005759/en/ Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Bayesian Machine: An AI Approach That Performs Computations Based On Bayes Theorem Using Memristors

The performance of machine learning models has improved dramatically on various real-world tasks due to recent technological developments. However, most of these models need a significant amount of computational power, which makes the training and implementation of these models a difficult task. To make machine and deep learning models function more smoothly and effectively, researchers have now sought to look for several hardware alternatives.

