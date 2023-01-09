ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor creates new position to oversee events amid MLK Day parade feud

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the latest salvo in the fight between the Mayor's Office and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, Mayor Brandon Scott appointed a top official from BOPA to run a new position in city government. Tonya Miller Hall, currently the Chief Marketing and Programs...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
BALTIMORE, MD

