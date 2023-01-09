Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
foxbaltimore.com
$23 million needed to fix Baltimore's broken trash and recycling system, report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search has started for a new head to Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works. Following a string of controversies and criticism, on Monday, Director Jason Mitchell announced he will be leaving office in April. Mitchell is citing family and health related concerns as the...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW Director Jason Mitchell's resignation draws mixed reactions from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Citing “family and health related concerns," Baltimore City's Director of Public Works Jason Mitchell is resigning effective on April 28. The unexpected announcement is drawing mixed reactions from city leaders. Mayor Brandon Scott released the following statement:. It is with deep regret that I accept...
baltimorebrew.com
BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation
Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
foxbaltimore.com
CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts resigns after MLK parade controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts has officially reigned from her position amid controversy surrounding The Martin Luther King Day parade controversy in Baltimore City. Donna Drew Sawyer, who has been CEO of the organization since March of 2017, has...
foxbaltimore.com
20ft by 30ft banner will soon display names of all 2022 Baltimore homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 333 homicides were tallied in Baltimore City last year and soon those names will all be visible in one place. “These people didn’t just die in Baltimore City -- they were killed in Baltimore City,” said Marcus Strider Dent, the Regional Director for Guardian Angels, a community service and crime watch group.
foxbaltimore.com
Coalition opposing new Hopkins police force files lawsuit against BPD Commissioner, JHU
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The group 'Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins' has filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Commissioner and John Hopkins University regarding the University's new police force and an agreement signed between the two parties. The creation of a new, private force was first proposed in...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor creates new position to oversee events amid MLK Day parade feud
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the latest salvo in the fight between the Mayor's Office and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, Mayor Brandon Scott appointed a top official from BOPA to run a new position in city government. Tonya Miller Hall, currently the Chief Marketing and Programs...
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
WBAL Radio
Reports: CEO of BOPA steps down after Mayor Scott called for resignation
The Baltimore Sun is reporting that Donna Drew Sawyer, the CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), has stepped down following a request by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to remove Sawyer. The Sun says two elected officials told the media outlet that the arts group leader...
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Victim found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the homicide victim found in a storage container on the porch of a West Baltimore vacant home on Jan. 5th. The victim is 33-year-old Dustin Davis, police said. According to Davis's social media page he lived in Baltimore and was...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
foxbaltimore.com
30 restaurants to participate in Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County announced on Monday that the tastiest time of the season will return to the County. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday January 13th through Sunday January 22nd. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will...
Comments / 0