Durham, NC

FanSided

Duke basketball problems could be fixed by one player

The problems surrounding the Duke basketball program could be solved by one player. Things have not been running very smooth for the Duke basketball program as of late. Aside from a convincing victory over Florida State on December 31, the Blue Devils have been stagnant offensively and loose defensively. However,...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC-Virginia: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –– North Carolina lost to No. 13 Virginia 65-58 Tuesday night to drop to 11-6 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels were without ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot for almost the entire contest after he exited less than two minutes in the game with an ankle injury. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points. Caleb Love put up 13 points and five assists, and Jalen Washington posted 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. UNC shot 39.6 percent from the field (21-for-53), 33.3 percent from three-point range (8-for-24) and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (8-for-12).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
themesatribune.com

Opinion: NC State broadcaster faces a woke-up call

He’s spent three decades calling the play-by-play for the “Red and White,” and like the legendary Red Barber, he may wind up with a pink slip – for the sin of telling the truth. Gary Hahn, the “Voice of the Wolfpack,” has used his microphone as...
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli to reopen in Elon

Mediterranean Deli plans to reopen in Elon this summer at 116 N. Williamson Ave. where Acorn Coffee Shop is currently located. Mediterranean Deli opened its former location at 202 W. Haggard Ave. in 2018 and permanently closed its doors in August 2022, leaving the Elon University community feeling disappointed. Owner...
ELON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar

CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
CARY, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC

