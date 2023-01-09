Read full article on original website
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Dre Bly, UNC agree to part ways
The North Carolina secondary struggled in 2022, allowing 271 passing yards per game, 116th in the NCAA.
Duke basketball problems could be fixed by one player
The problems surrounding the Duke basketball program could be solved by one player. Things have not been running very smooth for the Duke basketball program as of late. Aside from a convincing victory over Florida State on December 31, the Blue Devils have been stagnant offensively and loose defensively. However,...
Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational
You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country compete at Cameron Indoor Stadium and support local organizations at the same time.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
247Sports
Interview: Jacksonville State transfer Mitchell Etheridge III discusses his commitment to the N.C. A&T Aggies
North Carolina A&T isn't taking their foot off the gas as they prepare for their first year in the Colonial Athletic Association. Now the Aggies have added some help to beef up their defensive line for one of the best defenses in the FCS this season. Jacksonville State transfer Mitchell...
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 No. 2-ranked prospect Ian Jackson recaps UNC visit, Arkansas up next
Class of 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson wrapped up a visit to North Carolina over the weekend with a trip to Arkansas upcoming. Jackson, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Cardinal Hayes (NY), was on campus at UNC on January 6, calling his visit “great.”. “Coach [Hubert] Davis’s message was...
UNC-Virginia: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –– North Carolina lost to No. 13 Virginia 65-58 Tuesday night to drop to 11-6 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels were without ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot for almost the entire contest after he exited less than two minutes in the game with an ankle injury. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points. Caleb Love put up 13 points and five assists, and Jalen Washington posted 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. UNC shot 39.6 percent from the field (21-for-53), 33.3 percent from three-point range (8-for-24) and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (8-for-12).
cbs17
Saint Augustine’s head football coach David Bowser steps down, effective immediately
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon. “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football...
NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut
NC A&T football has its debut CAA schedule and it features games both near and far. The post NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
themesatribune.com
Opinion: NC State broadcaster faces a woke-up call
He’s spent three decades calling the play-by-play for the “Red and White,” and like the legendary Red Barber, he may wind up with a pink slip – for the sin of telling the truth. Gary Hahn, the “Voice of the Wolfpack,” has used his microphone as...
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mediterranean Deli to reopen in Elon
Mediterranean Deli plans to reopen in Elon this summer at 116 N. Williamson Ave. where Acorn Coffee Shop is currently located. Mediterranean Deli opened its former location at 202 W. Haggard Ave. in 2018 and permanently closed its doors in August 2022, leaving the Elon University community feeling disappointed. Owner...
rhinotimes.com
Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell
The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
WRAL
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
