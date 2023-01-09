ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Turnto10.com

RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Tuesday, January 10

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words — a 7-minute read. 🏛️ For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
SEEKONK, MA
iheart.com

Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Help For Homeless Couples Coming To Provindence

The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
WESTERLY, RI

