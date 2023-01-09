The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO