RIPTA seeking proposals for new Providence bus hub
Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday that the RIPTA will start accepting proposals for the transit center next Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
New emergency couple’s shelter to open in Providence
An unused property in Providence will soon be transformed into a 24-hour homeless shelter, according to Gov. Dan McKee.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are generally...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, January 10
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words — a 7-minute read. 🏛️ For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology.
ABC6.com
Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
Crumbl Cookies eyeing first RI locations
When asked whether a Crumbl shop is in the works for Rhode Island, a spokesperson replied that a store is "still in the early stages."
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
iheart.com
Help For Homeless Couples Coming To Provindence
The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
whatsupnewp.com
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
