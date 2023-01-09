Read full article on original website
Amazon leans into logistics as a service
Amazon is turning into a logistics as a service provider, allowing merchants to use its Prime logistics without actually needing to sell on Amazon. Why it matters: Its future growth, especially in terms of profits, could ride on its ability to manage inventory, warehouse, deliver and even process returns for other businesses.
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
TechCrunch
Carta lays off 10% as CTO lawsuit looms
Today’s layoff is around the same size as its 2020 workforce reduction, an event that CEO Henry Ward then partially attributed to a decline in new customers given the coronavirus’s impact on business. Years later, Ward is striking the same tone. In an email sent to staff today,...
TechCrunch
From cloud computing to proptech: Digital Ocean co-founders raise $29M for Welcome Homes
“I didn’t like anything I saw, and I wanted a new house and I couldn’t get one,” he recalls. “And like every crazy tech person, you have to ask questions like, ‘Why can’t I go online and get a house? Why is this so difficult?’ ”
SEC fines ex-McDonald's CEO for misrepresenting his termination
The former CEO of McDonald's was charged Monday with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances that led to his termination in 2019. Driving the news: Stephen Easterbrook, without admitting or denying the Securities and Exchange Commission's findings, agreed to pay $400,000 over the allegations that he misrepresented the cause behind his termination, the SEC said.
AstraZeneca buying hypertension-focused CinCor for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca on Monday announced plans to buy CinCor Pharma, a Boston-based biopharma focused on hypertension and chronic kidney disease, for upwards of $1.8 billion. Why it matters: This reflects the symbiotic mashup of falling biotech stock prices, and incumbent drugmakers needing to refresh portfolios as top-sellers fall off the patent cliff.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, January 11, 2023
Max Armstrong looks at some of the latest technology from CES, also known at the Consumer Electronics Show. John May, CEO, John Deere took the stage for the opening keynote for the organization. Max shares some of the insights from May as he explained how ag technology is used around the world. From its first farm tractors in 2018 to the technology deployed on more than one-third of the world’s cropland.
Uber CEO expected to visit Ukraine Thursday
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to arrive in Kyiv Thursday to visit employees, drivers, and government and relief agency partners. The big picture: During the war, the company doubled its service footprint from nine cities to 18. Uber has 25,000 drivers currently working in Ukraine. Uber tells Axios it's...
salestechstar.com
Entrust Names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
New role signals renewed commitment to transforming and unifying the Entrust customer experience. Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. In this new role, Gokul will lead the organization’s...
Astra Tech Acquires Botim to Create MENA Super App
Astra Tech has acquired Botim in a bid to create a Gulf region super app. The deal will transform Astra Tech — an investment firm based in Dubai — into one of the largest communications tech platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11).
coinchapter.com
Venom Foundation in Partnership With Iceberg Capital Launches $1 Billion Venom Ventures Fund
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 11th January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Iceberg Capital, an ADGM regulated investment manager, officially announce that they have partnered to launch a $1 billion venture fund called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF).
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya narrows his fundraising plans
Social Capital, the VC firm led by Chamath Palihapitiya, has narrowed the scope of its new fundraise, according to a letter sent to prospective investors and obtained by Axios. Details: The new plan is to size Fund V at around $1 billion with a focus on early-stage deals, versus prior...
Apple debuts free tool to help businesses get noticed
Apple is unveiling a free online tool that allows businesses to customize the information card shown by Apple Maps and other services with photos, details and even limited-time offers. Why it matters: Allowing businesses to better explain their services could help score some points with merchants and consumers and give...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Khosla Ventures raising nearly $3 billion for new funds
Khosla Ventures is raising nearly $3 billion for new funds, according to regulatory filings. The big picture: U.S. venture capital firms continue to raise huge amounts of cash, even as the broader tech sector has shrunk. U.S. venture capital firms raised $162.2 billion for new funds last year, which was...
Report for the World opens a new global call for local newsroom applications
BOSTON, JAN 12, 2023 — Report for the World once again invites independent news organizations across the globe to join its growing network of host newsroom partners, as it deepens its presence in different regions through editorial collaborations and professional development of its reporting corps. Newsrooms are invited to...
E-commerce giant cancels 76,500 hours of meetings in new year
Shopify Chief Operating Officer Kaz Nejatian said in an internal letter sent to employees that it will be clearing out over 76,000 hours of meetings in the new year.
astaga.com
Top Israeli firms host Building Blocks 23 event
Fireblocks, Collider and MarketAcross will host the Building Blocks 23 event in Tel Aviv on 7 February 2023. The ETH TLV event will feature speakers such as blockchain sceptic Udi Wertheimer and SSV Network CEO Alon Muroch. The one-day event seeks to boost Web3 entreprenuership. Building Blocks 23, a one-day...
