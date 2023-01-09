ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushford, MN

Esther Arlene Styba

Esther Arlene Styba, age 94 of Winona, Minnesota passed away on January 6, 2023. Loving Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Esther was born in Houston, Minnesota on January 4, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bert Styba; parents Fred and Olga Llewellyn; brothers Lorian, Clifford, Raymond and sisters Dorothy Taylor and Margie Smith. Esther is survived by her brother Bob of Burnsville, MN, children Kate Bohnen, Mike (Deb), Dave (Barb); 8 grandchildren Tony (Kim) Ferrie, Kelly (Andrew Worth), Jay Schleifer, Becca (Zach Fink), Jeff (Megan), Ben (Lauren), Molly (C.J. Styba-Mace), and Annie (Ben Wiegers); 11 great grandchildren Olivia Styba; Isaac and Eli Worth; Teagan and Mila Styba; Violet and Alice Styba; Jasper and Ruby Fink; Lucy, Caleb and Isla Wiegers.
The 2022 John A. Latsch Award Winner Announced

(KWNO)- The Winona human Rights Commission announced the winner of the John A. Latsch Award for 2022 yesterday in a press release. The Winner is, Kathy Sublett, founder of Erase the Stigma. Sublett founded Erase the Stigma (ETS) in order to help individuals with a criminal history, chemical dependency, bad...
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
