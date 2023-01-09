Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonaradio.com
Esther Arlene Styba
Esther Arlene Styba, age 94 of Winona, Minnesota passed away on January 6, 2023. Loving Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Esther was born in Houston, Minnesota on January 4, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bert Styba; parents Fred and Olga Llewellyn; brothers Lorian, Clifford, Raymond and sisters Dorothy Taylor and Margie Smith. Esther is survived by her brother Bob of Burnsville, MN, children Kate Bohnen, Mike (Deb), Dave (Barb); 8 grandchildren Tony (Kim) Ferrie, Kelly (Andrew Worth), Jay Schleifer, Becca (Zach Fink), Jeff (Megan), Ben (Lauren), Molly (C.J. Styba-Mace), and Annie (Ben Wiegers); 11 great grandchildren Olivia Styba; Isaac and Eli Worth; Teagan and Mila Styba; Violet and Alice Styba; Jasper and Ruby Fink; Lucy, Caleb and Isla Wiegers.
winonaradio.com
The 2022 John A. Latsch Award Winner Announced
(KWNO)- The Winona human Rights Commission announced the winner of the John A. Latsch Award for 2022 yesterday in a press release. The Winner is, Kathy Sublett, founder of Erase the Stigma. Sublett founded Erase the Stigma (ETS) in order to help individuals with a criminal history, chemical dependency, bad...
Clayton County Register
Waukon couple has First Baby of 2023 at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, WI ...
Kaytie and Mason Berns of Waukon are the parents of the First Baby of 2023 born at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. Sylvie Berns was born Sunday, January 1 at 3:06 p.m., and she weighed 6 lbs., 13.5 ozs. Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System.
KAAL-TV
Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford set to close
(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 40 years in the dairy industry and 9 years of making cheese and gelato, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford will soon close its doors. Owners Jeff & Mariann said in a social media post, that they will be closing down...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Downtown La Crosse business gets burgled three days after opening doors for first time
On Thursday, The Bronze Dragon opened on Main Street. The tavern is in the old Sushi Pirate location. When employees went to open the store on Sunday, they found all the cash was stolen and a back door wide open.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park
Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rochester
Rochester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
Comments / 0