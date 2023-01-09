Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
foodgressing.com
Alexandria Restaurant Week 2023 Virginia: Menu, Dates
Enjoy Alexandria Restaurant Week 2023 (Virginia) from January 20 to 29, 2023. Explore more than 70 restaurants in Alexandria, VA offering a $25, $35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one. Special menus will be available for in-person dining at participating restaurants, many with heated outdoor dining options. Things to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
ffxnow.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
NBC12
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
ffxnow.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
ffxnow.com
New dog daycare and spa coming to Fairfax City
Dog daycare, boarding and spa chain Dogtopia announced yesterday that it plans to open a new location at 11039 Lee Highway in Fairfax early next month. Dogtopia offers areas for playtime and exercise with live camera feeds so pet parents can watch their pets while they’re away. The daycare will also have contact-free curbside drop-off and pick-up service.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 9, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 12210 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 9, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1520 N. Randolph Street (Arlington)
Type: 6 BR, 6 BA single-family detached — 5364 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Coming Soon! New, Custom-Quality Modern Tudor in Cherrydale. Amazing opportunity to own a custom-quality Modern Tudor in Arlington’s sought-after Cherrydale neighborhood!. With 5,000 sq. ft. on four finished floors, sitting on a .28-acre lot, this 6...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Development Proposed in Richmond Highway Area — “Fairfax County officials are opening the Site Specific Plan Amendment process for multiple sites in the county…For Southeast Fairfax County, that could include a new use for the property where the Moon Inn sits on Richmond Highway, big changes to the Rose Hill Shopping Center and Frontier Plaza, and hundreds of new residences, including dedicated affordable units.” [Alexandria Living]
ffxnow.com
Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon
The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Inside Nova
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
