Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
thatssotampa.com
Hales Blackbrick brings top-notch “modern Chinese” fare—and a celebrity chef—to Tampa
Tampa’s trendiest new restaurant, Hales Blackbrick, is now open, and it lives up to the enormous hype. Conceptualized and opened by Food Network personality Richard Hales, Blackbrick is a “modern Chinese restaurant” serving dishes inspired by the Chef’s firsthand experience cooking in Asia. All of the plates on the menu, therefore, swing more towards refined Chinese delicacies—infused with Hales’ contemporary, Floridian touch—than fast casually-packed boxes of $5.99 wontons.
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
995qyk.com
Festival of Giant Bounce Houses Coming To St. Pete
Looking for some family fun in St. Petersburg? Bounce The Mall, an inflatable bounce house festival, is bringing its inaugural tour to St. Pete at the end of January! Head over to Tyrone Square from January 28-February 19th for sensational, inflatable fun for the whole family! This immersive family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables that are sure to put a bounce in your step. All-access tickets for this bounce house festival start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass and events are expected to sell out quick! Head to bouncethemall.com for more info and to get your tickets!
thatssotampa.com
TPA’s 5K on the runway race returns this spring
We love finding new running spots in Tampa. While we only get the chance once per year, Tampa International Airport’s runway might be our very favorite. The 5K on the runway has limited spots available, so if you’re interested then we recommend you register as soon as possible. This race takes place on April 1, 2023 and registration opens Sunday, January 15.
thatssotampa.com
Four friends open Gorkhali Kitchen, Tampa Bay’s first Nepali restaurant
Somewhere in Tampa, some number of years ago, two Nepalese friends met at a birthday party. At the time, they were strangers to each other, but they knew they had one thing in common: they missed the rich Himalayan flavors of home. Over time, the friends met two others and...
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
businessobserverfl.com
Airport terminal’s famous flamingo gets a name
A giant flamingo featured in an eye-catching Tampa International Airport sculpture, titled Home, now has a name: Phoebe. The dramatic artwork was created by Matthew Mazzotta and graces the entry area of TIA’s terminal, with the flamingo’s neck and head appearing to descend from the ceiling. In December, the airport held a Name the Flamingo contest that drew more than 65,000 entries, with a prize package consisting of four round-trip tickets from Silver Airways and a Busch Gardens VIP experience that includes four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four Quick Queue Unlimited passes and preferred parking.
thatssotampa.com
Doodle Noodle Bar, a dreamy 2D restaurant, opening in Westchase
A brand new 2-D restaurant concept is coming soon to Westchase. The Doodle Noodle Bar will be modeled after so many other transfixing 2-D cafes that have popped up in cities such as Orlando and St. Petersburg. Stepping inside one of these spots is like stepping inside a story book. Part of your feast at The Doodle Noodle Bar will be the aesthetics.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
Tampa's Sunset Music Festival announces phase one 2023 lineup, including Slander, Audien and more
Slander, Audien, Hannah Wants and Zomboy are among the highlights.
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
tampamagazines.com
30 Places in Tampa to Get Free Birthday Desserts, Meals, Coupons & More
What could make a birthday better than getting free things from your favorite restaurants and shops around Tampa? These hot deals will make your special day, week or month that much more fun. Be sure to sign up for the rewards programs to receive some of these deals. Others only require a valid ID or a simple mention that it’s your birthday. Bookmark this list and share it with your friends as the gift that keeps on giving.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
