Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson.

The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632.

The flight will depart from Boston-Logan International Airport at 11 a.m., arriving in Myrtle Beach at 1:20 p.m. and will depart Myrtle Beach International Airport at 2 p.m. and arrive in Boston at 4:20 p.m., according to the airline’s online reservation system.

A main cabin, round-trip ticket for the first weekend of availability between the two cities was listed on Monday for $238 on the airline’s website.

The route is currently scheduled until Sept. 5 but is subject to change based on demand, according to the spokesperson.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

