Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuries
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health Now
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident
2news.com
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop
The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
2news.com
Report: Median price for single-family home in Reno, Sparks and Fernley is $519,950
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) released its December 2022 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. During the month of December,...
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land for New Datacenter in Silver Springs
The parcel is off Highway 50 near the airport. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole.
2news.com
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208
State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
Suzie's Adult Superstore on Kietzke slated to become Maverik Gas Station
A new Maverik location could be coming to Reno. Regional Licensing and Permits in Washoe, Reno and Sparks shows that an application of commercial demolition of Suzie's Adult Superstore at 195 Kietzke Lane was filed on January 10 and subsequently approved. The permitting website shows that the building will be...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department opens 6 Single Role Paramedic positions
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is opening six Single Role Paramedic positions. RFD says it is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance. RFD...
2news.com
Reno Police Sergeant Injured, One Suspect Dead After Shooting In West Reno
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Investigators say Reno Police initially responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call.
2news.com
Officer Injured, One Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno
One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious...
2news.com
Reno City Council Approves Annual Increase of Sewer Connection Fee Rates
(January 11, 2023) During their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an ordinance that will amend Reno Municipal Code Title 12. They amended it to revise the connection fee rates for both residential and industrial/commercial users, to establish the fees by service area, and to provide for an annual fee increase per the consumer price index-all urban consumers for the west urban area.
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Reno for Armed Robbery at Douglas County Walmart
Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4. During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying...
2news.com
Douglas County Changes Flood Call Center Hours
The Douglas County flood call center is changing hours of operation to 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. For any emergencies, including flood emergencies, call 911. As a reminder, the County asks the public to stay vigilant and...
2news.com
Carson City Investigators Need Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect
Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to identify a vehicle and a driver in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened around 8 p.m. on January 10 near the intersection of Saliman Road and William Street. Investigators tell us the pedestrian was walking with a...
2news.com
Douglas County Activates Call Center to Respond to Flood Incidents
Douglas County says it has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding. Officials say residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The call center is operational from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily. For emergencies, call 911.
