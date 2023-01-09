ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Monster Jam taking over Schottenstein Center in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monster Jam is coming back to Columbus for what organizers are calling “the most adrenaline-charged and full-throttle family fun motorsport in the world.”. The show will be taking over the Schottenstein Center April 1 and 2. Tickets go on sale for the event beginning at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage

Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Columbus, Cincinnati zoos save ‘Ali’ the aardvark with a blood transfusion

CINCINNATI (WCMH) – An 18-year-old aardvark from the Cincinnati Zoo received a life-saving blood transfusion from its neighbor just up Interstate 71. “Kiazi,” a 9-year-old aardvark at the Columbus Zoo provided a blood donation to help save “Ali,” an aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo who had an infection stemming from a prior surgery. Ali originally […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Delaware Gazette

Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville

There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice

May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris

There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
