ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Dyson vacuums are some of the best we've ever tested and two of them are on sale for $100 off

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtKeA_0k8dps7m00
These Dyson cordless vacuums are two of the best we've ever tested and they're both on sale. Dyson/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Though the year changes, the messes on the floor stay the same. Whether it's dust mites or chip crumbs, you need a powerful vacuum to keep your carpets and tiles free of debris in 2023. That's why Dyson is here with two Reviewed-approved vacuums available for a handy price cut.

Shop Dyson deals

Right now, the Dyson V8 and the Cyclone V10 Animal models are both available at Dyson's e-commerce site for $100 off. The V8 is usually $449.99 and is currently marked down by 22%, ringing up at $349.99. Meanwhile, the V10 Animal, typically listed for $549.99, is on sale for $449.99 thanks to an 18% discount.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is almost here: Shop the best early sales at Amazon, Macy's and QVC

Today is the last day to shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Save on purses, shoes and more

Both vacuums have impressed our testers, ranking among the best Dyson vacuums and best cordless vacuums we've ever tried. The V8 specifically ranked among the top-tier cordless stick cleaners , with our testers praising it for trapping 88% of the dirt put down for testing thanks to its powered brush head that's more gentle on floors and better at picking up dirt than typical vacuum heads. At only 5.6-pounds, the vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single battery charge and comes with three additional attachments for cleaning crevices at home.

Dyson V8 Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $100)

The Cyclone V10 Animal is very similar to the Absolute model ($599.99), which ranked among the overall best Dyson cleaners we've ever tested . According to Jon Chan, Reviewed's Senior Manager of Lab Operations, the Animal and the Absolute are the same base unit with the only difference being the number of included attachments. The Absolute comes with 10 while the Animal comes with five, but you'll still get the quality motorbrush head that drives the vacuum's bristles deeper into carpeted floors for more effective dirt removal. It has a long battery life of up to 60 minutes and picked up 89% of the dirt we dumped during testing.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum for $449.99 (Save $100)

Whatever you pick, both models are top-tier vacuums available at great prices. Be sure to shop fast, because we don't see these Dyson deals sticking around.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Dyson vacuums are some of the best we've ever tested and two of them are on sale for $100 off

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home

Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
electrek.co

Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike

Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
Digital Trends

This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake

As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop

Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line-up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price. Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.
New York Post

How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies

If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it.  I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies.  This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
tinyhousetalk.com

Cute & Cozy 2019 Ford Transit Conversion

This 2019 Ford Transit has a charming and cozy home-like feel. Honey-colored floors and upper cabinets contrast beautifully with the mint green lower cabinets. There’s a unique bathroom at the back of the van, with an indoor shower, sink, and toilet (you use a shower curtain to keep water off the bed).
MELBOURNE, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

747K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy