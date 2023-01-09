Read full article on original website
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement
NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Football World Reacts To What Georgia Said About Ohio State
On Monday night, the 2022 college football season finale between Georgia and TCU finally kicked off. The college football world has been waiting for the national title game and it's finally here. The early action was all Georgia - which was to be expected by the 13.5-point line in the Bulldogs favor.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Michigan Quarterback Announces Major Transfer Destination
After two lackluster years buried on the Michigan depth chart, one quarterback entered the transfer portal and came out with a potential conference champion for 2023. Taking to Twitter on Monday, quarterback Alan Bowman announced that he is transferring to Oklahoma State. It will be his sixth year and final season in college football - and back in the conference where he began his college career.
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
