Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Made 1 Move During ’60 Minutes’ Interview That Showed He Was ‘Uncomfortable,’ Body Language Expert Says
Prince Harry showed some discomfort and wariness during his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, a body language expert says.
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit
Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Questioned Their Relationship After Duke Refused to Take Photo With Fan Whose Wife Was Sick, Author Claims
A royal author has detailed an incident with a fan which reportedly gave Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend "serious qualms" about their relationship.
Prince Harry Had a Surprising Off-Limits Response When It Came to One Question About Prince William
From confessions about losing his virginity to the physical fight between him and Prince William, Prince Harry has been candid about everything recently – or so we thought. In the royal’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry surprisingly refused to answer one question about his brother. “What would you say to William if he’s watching this?” Bradby asked, per Hello!, to which Harry responded, “What would I say to him if I’m watching this?” The journalist continued, “Well what do you think he’s thinking?” Harry then replied, “I’m not gonna share – I’m not gonna share what I say…” Though the...
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Author Explains Meghan Markle’s ‘Astonishing’ Expectation of Seeing Dying Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Meghan Markle expected to go to Balmoral Castle hours before Queen Elizabeth's death in what an author called an 'astonishing' move given Meghan Markle previously rejected invites to the estate.
netflixjunkie.com
“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
Prince Harry reveals Meghan, Kate’s fiery texts over wedding dresses that caused tearful feud
It was a text message tiff that turned into a real royal row. Prince Harry is giving his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.” In his new memoir “Spare,” the wayward royal, 38, claims Middleton, 41, started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle, 41. Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Middleton messaged Markle to complain that the youngster’s dress did not fit correctly....
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Comments / 3