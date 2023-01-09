ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

11 spots to get mocktails during Dry January

By Nicole Hernandez
6AM City
6AM City
 6 days ago
Ask the bartender at Bodhi to mix up a mocktail.

Photo by @bodhi.indy

It’s the month of mocktails. To start off the new year, many take part in what’s known as Dry January — a challenge that encourages people to refocus ,
cleanse their systems , and abstain from alcohol consumption for one month.

To make the challenge a little bit easier for you, we’ve rounded up 11 places you can find mocktails and zero proof drinks around Indy.

Nicole enjoyed the Bloom of Youth, so she was happy to see a non-boozy version.

Photo by INDYtoday team

Sundry and Vice , 850 Mass Ave.

Stop into the Bottleworks Hotel’s bar and ask for a mocktail. The bartender can mix up a drink similar to the Bloom of Youth , made with a zero proof spirit to give it the same vibe.

Bar One Fourteen , 114 E. 49th St.

Who says you need to order alcohol to enjoy a speakeasy vibe? Bar One Fourteen has a zero proof menu featuring the Camellia Sour and Boogie Wonderland . If you order the Camellia Sour, 100% of the proceeds are donated to The Patachou Foundation .

Baby’s , 2147 N. Talbott St.

This burger and milkshake spot on the Old Northside has a selection of classic cocktails made alcohol-free like a Virgin Bloody Mary , Virgin Margarita , Virgin Paloma , and a Virgin Mule .

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar , 501 Virginia Ave.

Enjoy some Indian cuisine paired with a mocktail. You’ll find Aroma’s mocktail options under the mule section of the drink menu.

Nicole tried the Tail of Thyme and Anna sipped on the Solar Flare.

Photo by INDYtoday team

The Cannon Ball Lounge , 141 Washington St.

Found on the 6th floor of Hotel Indy , you can sit back and enjoy a rooftop view alcohol-free with its zero proof menu including three signature mocktails — SpritzISH , Curious no. 1 , and Tail of Thyme .

16-Bit Bar + Arcade , 110 E. New York St.

Dominate some arcade games with a clear head. 16-Bit offers four different mocktails — Pinky and the Brain, Lisa Simpson, The Little Mermaid, and Optimus Prime — all for $6 .

BODHI: Craft Bar + Thai Bistro , 922 Massachusetts Ave.

Try the non-alcoholic cocktails Promenade and Secret Garden or check out the non-alcoholic section of the drink menu for a Yuzu Herb Tonic or Thai Iced Tea .

City Editor Nicole loved to see a “No ABV” section on The Fountain Room’s drink menu.

Photo by INDYtoday team

The Fountain Room , 830 Mass Ave., Ste. 1480

This Bottleworks restaurant with supper club flair offers a selection of cocktails with no ABV and full flavor . Try the Crouching Tiger , Pina Picante , or the Tall, Dark & Refreshing All for $10.

The Inferno Room , 902 Virginia Ave.

This Fountain Square tiki bar offers three mocktail options — the Coocoonut Grove , Amaru Antivenom , and Island Time . All for $9.

Sun King Brewery , 135 N. College Ave.

You can still visit one of Indy’s favorite breweries during Dry January. Sun King now has it’s first ever non-alcoholic beer NA 1 IPA — or try its NA cocktails like New Fashioned .

The Ball & Biscuit , 331 Mass Ave.

BnB has your back during Dry January with an alcohol-free menu including five different NA cocktails and two alcohol-free canned options . You can even add a little something to your drink with CBD or Delta-8 for $2-3 more.

