11 spots to get mocktails during Dry January

It’s the month of mocktails. To start off the new year, many take part in what’s known as Dry January — a challenge that encourages people to refocus , cleanse their systems , and abstain from alcohol consumption for one month.
To make the challenge a little bit easier for you, we’ve rounded up 11 places you can find mocktails and zero proof drinks around Indy.
Who says you need to order alcohol to enjoy a speakeasy vibe? Bar One Fourteen has a zero proof menu featuring the Camellia Sour and Boogie Wonderland . If you order the Camellia Sour, 100% of the proceeds are donated to The Patachou Foundation .
Found on the 6th floor of Hotel Indy , you can sit back and enjoy a rooftop view alcohol-free with its zero proof menu including three signature mocktails — SpritzISH , Curious no. 1 , and Tail of Thyme .
BnB has your back during Dry January with an alcohol-free menu including five different NA cocktails and two alcohol-free canned options . You can even add a little something to your drink with CBD or Delta-8 for $2-3 more.
6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.
Comments / 0