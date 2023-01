Ask the bartender at Bodhi to mix up a mocktail. Photo by @bodhi.indy

Nicole enjoyed the Bloom of Youth, so she was happy to see a non-boozy version. Photo by INDYtoday team

Sundry and Vice , 850 Mass Ave.

Bar One Fourteen , 114 E. 49th St.

Baby’s , 2147 N. Talbott St.

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar , 501 Virginia Ave.

Nicole tried the Tail of Thyme and Anna sipped on the Solar Flare. Photo by INDYtoday team

The Cannon Ball Lounge , 141 Washington St.

16-Bit Bar + Arcade , 110 E. New York St.

City Editor Nicole loved to see a “No ABV” section on The Fountain Room’s drink menu. Photo by INDYtoday team

The Fountain Room , 830 Mass Ave., Ste. 1480

The Inferno Room , 902 Virginia Ave.

Sun King Brewery , 135 N. College Ave.

The Ball & Biscuit , 331 Mass Ave.

To start off the new year, many take part in what’s known as Dry January — athat encourages people to, andconsumption for one month.To make the challenge a little bit easier for you, we’ve rounded upyou can findandaround Indy.Stop into theand ask for a mocktail. The bartender can mix up a drink, made with ato give it the same vibe.Bar One Fourteen has a zero proof menu featuring theand. If you order the Camellia Sour, 100% of theto The Patachou Foundation This burger and milkshake spot on thehas a selection of classic cocktails made alcohol-free like, and aYou’ll find Aroma’sunder theof the drink menu.Found on the, you can sit back and enjoy aalcohol-free with itsincluding three signature mocktails —, and16-Bit offers— Pinky and the Brain, Lisa Simpson, The Little Mermaid, and Optimus Prime —Try the non-alcoholic cocktailsandor check out theof the drink menu for aorThis Bottleworks restaurant with supper club flair offers a selection of cocktails with. Try the, or theThisoffers three mocktail options — theandSun King now has it’s NA 1 IPA — or try its NA cocktails likeBnB has your back during Dry January with an alcohol-free menu includingand. You can evento your drink with CBD or Delta-8 for $2-3 more.