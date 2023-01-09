ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatine, IL

Comments / 3

Filippa
2d ago

Fear paralyzes! Guilt weighs heavily! But Integrity liberates!! Better late than never. However, many more victims because of fear to report crimes?!

Reply
5
 

fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom

JOLIET, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning. At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ex-Chicago cop gets probation for shooting at unarmed man while off-duty and drunk

CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk. Joseph Cabrera, 40, did not hit the person he was firing at, but he still faced a litany of felony charges from the Oct. 13, 2020 shooting, including attempted murder, filing a false report and obstruction of justice.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
BEACH PARK, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago police ask for public's help in solving deadly Near West Side shooting of 14-year-old boy

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side. On Jan. 12, 2022, Javion Ivy was two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep in the 2200-block of West Adams Street when someone shot him twice in the chest just before 4 p.m., police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

