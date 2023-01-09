JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO