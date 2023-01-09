Read full article on original website
Filippa
2d ago
Fear paralyzes! Guilt weighs heavily! But Integrity liberates!! Better late than never. However, many more victims because of fear to report crimes?!
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom
JOLIET, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning. At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located...
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
CPD warns of burglaries in South Austin where garage doors are pried open
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Ex-Chicago cop gets probation for shooting at unarmed man while off-duty and drunk
CHICAGO - A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk. Joseph Cabrera, 40, did not hit the person he was firing at, but he still faced a litany of felony charges from the Oct. 13, 2020 shooting, including attempted murder, filing a false report and obstruction of justice.
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
Man back in custody after allegedly kicking out window on Eisenhower, golf course manhunt
CHICAGO — A man is back in custody after he allegedly kicked out a police window on the Eisenhower and caused a manhunt at a West Side golf course. On Sept. 1, 2022, Devin Revels, 27, of Chicago, was accused of an alleged catalytic converter theft in Elmhurst. Revels,...
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
fox32chicago.com
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police ask for public's help in solving deadly Near West Side shooting of 14-year-old boy
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side. On Jan. 12, 2022, Javion Ivy was two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep in the 2200-block of West Adams Street when someone shot him twice in the chest just before 4 p.m., police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint. Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He...
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
Update On Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Chicago Condo
A cause of death was determined.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
