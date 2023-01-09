TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotions of Sgt. Randy Slusher, Deputy Roger Davidson and Deputy Nate Jessup, effective on Dec. 24, 2022. Slusher was promoted to patrol shift lieutenant, where he will oversee third watch. Slusher previously served with the West Milton Police Department before hiring with the sheriff’s office in 2002. He has served as a patrol shift sergeant since 2013. Slusher has also served in the capacity of general assignment detective, and served on the sheriff’s office special response team for nine years. Slusher is in charge of the patrol field training program for new recruits and also oversees Project Lifesaver.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO