New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
Adult music program open house at UD
DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s New Horizons Music Program will kick off the new year with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Road, in Washington Township. All are welcome to drop in to meet some members...
MLK march to start at Senior Center
TROY — Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church will host a march to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, starting at the Troy Senior Citizens Center and ending with a special ceremony at Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church on McKaig Avenue. “The purpose of...
Camera rolling
Piqua High School media student Chloe Shaw Jones operates a video camera as she records the signing of a pair of letters of intent for Piqua athletes to continue their athletic careers at the college level during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The student athletes, Kaylee Roe and Zack Pratt, will be featured in a Rob Kiser sports story later this week.
Edison Foundation raises $58K at holiday event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30, raising $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists. Proceeds...
PCF hires Executive Assistant Hangen
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is proud to announce the hire of Donna Hangen as executive assistant. Her first day was Monday, Jan. 9. Hangen is a lifelong resident of Brookville, where she resides with her husband, and has a grown son who lives in Union. She has over 20 years of experience in the non-profit field, most recently as a gift processing specialist at the Wright State University Foundation and an administrative assistant supporting the Dayton Metro Library Foundation.
Fire levels home
TROY — An early morning structure fire leveled an unoccupied home in the 700 block of north Forest Hill Road, between Troy and Covington, on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites said that the alarm was received at 3:55 a.m. after a passer-by called Miami County Communications and reported the fire. The home was reported to be fully-involved at the time of the call.
Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 24
TROY — The Miami Valley Today is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February. The special sections will be published on two consecutive days in the newspaper, Feb. 22-23. The Feb. 23 section will include Business/Finance/Agriculture (also to include professional, real estate and insurance) and Industry/Utilities/Construction (also to include trucking and architects). The second section will include Government/Emergency Services/Courts, and Education/Arts/Health Care/Community.
City of Troy offices closed for MLK Day
TROY — City of Troy offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be affected by the holiday. Troy City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
Local veteran shares stories of Vietnam War
TROY — James E. Miller, of Troy, a helicopter pilot in 1967-68 in the Vietnam War, and his son, James Patrick Miller, will be the guest speakers at the 9 a.m., Feb. 1, 2023, monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Of the Vietnam War, Miller says, “We...
MCSO announces promotions
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotions of Sgt. Randy Slusher, Deputy Roger Davidson and Deputy Nate Jessup, effective on Dec. 24, 2022. Slusher was promoted to patrol shift lieutenant, where he will oversee third watch. Slusher previously served with the West Milton Police Department before hiring with the sheriff’s office in 2002. He has served as a patrol shift sergeant since 2013. Slusher has also served in the capacity of general assignment detective, and served on the sheriff’s office special response team for nine years. Slusher is in charge of the patrol field training program for new recruits and also oversees Project Lifesaver.
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys bowling team picked up a 2,634-2,336 win over Fairmont in non-conference action at Troy Bowl Tuesday night. Troy improved to 4-5 with the win. Logan Smith rolled a 450 series with duplicate 225 games. Kyle Wickman rolled games of 222 and 1198 for a...
Stefanik updates BOE on student safety
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education heard from Superintendent Mark Stefanik and Dr. Lisa Tuttle-Huff Monday evening regarding how administration plans to review and amend safety protocols for the district during its January work session. With recent events at Tippecanoe Middle School, including an emergency board...
Covington wrestlers get past Piqua in close match
PIQUA — It was a matchup of two Miami County teams when Covington visited Roosevelt Fieldhouse Wednesday to wrestle Piqua. And a young Indians team put up a good fight against a traditionally strong Buccs team before Covington came away with a 45-34 victory. “It was a great atmosphere...
Annual BOE organizational meeting held
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held their annual organizational meeting to determine board officers and which members would sit on the various boards, councils and commissions of the district for 2023. The board’s first order of business was to appoint a board president for 2023....
County Commissioners reorganize board, adjust duties
TROY – Following an executive session at their Thursday, Jan. 5, general meeting. the Miami County Commissioners passed legislation to adjust the duties of the Commissioners’ administrator. A previous resolution authorized Miami County Commissioners Administrator Charlotte Colley to “perform certain contracting, personnel, and/or other administrative functions and/or duties...
ITW, Hobart open Customer Experience Center for welding
TROY — Hobart announced the grand opening of its new Customer Experience Center at its headquarters in Troy with a ribbon cutting and walk-through of the center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1o1 E. Trade Square. The new center is approximately 9,000-square-feet and has been designed to provide customers...
Edison State nursing, veterinary tech programs taking apps
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, and Veterinary Technology associate degree programs. The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced...
Piqua boys basketball evens score with Vandalia-Butler
PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team has a big weekend coming up. But, first the Indians had to get past Vandalia-Butler who had knocked off the Indians in the opening game of the season. And the Indians did it in impressive fashion, posting a 62-45 win at Garbry...
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP
CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
