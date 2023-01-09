Read full article on original website
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP. Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper
Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
Eminem and 50 Cent adapting iconic 8 Mile for television series
Eminem and 50 Cent are teaming up to adapt the iconic 8 Mile film into a television series. The 2002 drama stars Eminem as aspiring Detroit rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith and is known for its rap battle scenes. 50 Cent dropped the news during a recent interview, revealing that the wheels are already in motion. The film’s semi-autobiographical story will be fleshed out in the upcoming television series made by the rappers. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Four brothers close to setting world first by completing 3000-mile row across Atlantic OceanLove Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealedLizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the flute
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
Talib Kweli Performing At The Legendary Blue Note With Slick Rick, Rakim, DMC
Talib Kweli is set to take New York City’s Blue Note stage with Bob James and a few special guests. Kweli, 47, will be joined by Hip-Hop royalty in DMC, Slick Rick, and Rakim, as they put on a performance elevated by the sounds of the legendary jazz pianist on Feb. 7-9, 2023. Every night will feature a new guest, with each emcee joining Talib on one of the three dates.More from VIBE.comSlick Rick To Receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardIce Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.Black Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In...
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
Freddie Gibbs Has Four Joint Projects on the Way, But Being the Best Rapper to Ever Act Is Priority
Candor and comedic flair have been some of Freddie Gibbs' prized attributes both in and out of music. As one of the game's most respected MCs, he's now more serious than ever about elevating his acting career. Words: Luke Fox. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
Trippie Redd Teases Travis Scott, Chief Keef Collabs
There are also rumors of a new album arriving soon. It looks like Trippie Redd is gearing up to kick off 2023 in an exciting way. Over the past couple of days, the “Miss The Rage” rapper has been taking to his social media accounts to tease new music.
See Hip-Hop Through Wu-Tang Clan’s Eyes in ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Final Season Trailer
The biopic series Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in 2019 as a 10-year labor of love from Alex Tse and RZA based on the Wu-Tang Clan founder’s 2009 autobiographical book, The Tao of Wu. Initially slated for 10 episodes and created by a writing staff made up of 10 people, the show recounting the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s greatest disruptors ultimately clocked 30 episodes across three seasons. The final season will premiere Feb. 15 on Hulu. “This season deals with various elements of hip-hop culture through the eyes of the Wu-Tang Clan and its surrounding family,”...
The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Kanye West has always been fucked up. When Kanye first arrived on the scene, his...
‘It’s Only One Side’ Gunna Calls For Young Thug’s Release
For the first time since being released from prison last month, Gunna posted on his Instagram account, and he’s making his thoughts about the rest of his label known. Under a solo photo of himself, possibly working on some new music, the rapper captioned: “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”
Coachella 2023 lineup revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to headline festival
Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023. After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.
