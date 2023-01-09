Eminem and 50 Cent are teaming up to adapt the iconic 8 Mile film into a television series. The 2002 drama stars Eminem as aspiring Detroit rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith and is known for its rap battle scenes. 50 Cent dropped the news during a recent interview, revealing that the wheels are already in motion. The film’s semi-autobiographical story will be fleshed out in the upcoming television series made by the rappers. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Four brothers close to setting world first by completing 3000-mile row across Atlantic OceanLove Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealedLizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the flute

2 DAYS AGO