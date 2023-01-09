ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Ora Commands Attention in Daring Lace Dress With Towering Platform Sandals at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Rita Ora went with a daring look at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The “Your Song” musician wore a plum-colored gown from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection, made up of sheer lace. The dress reached Ora’s ankles and featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. Under the dress, Ora added black underwear that was visible under the transparent material of the gown.

Ora accessorized the outfit with large sparkly earrings, a thin bracelet, rings and a clutch from Rodo. This certainly isn’t the first time Ora has donned a bold, sheer look; she wore a red transparent dress to the 2022 Fashion Awards in December.

Ora got a boost from her footwear. She wore black heels with a platform sole from Santoni with heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. Her Double Buckle Platform Sandals featured a thin strap across the toes as well as the ankles for extra support.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

