Harrisburg, PA

How to watch the PA Farm Show live stream

By George Stockburger
YourErie
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show is in full swing and those who can’t attend have an opportunity to watch from home.

PCN , the Pennsylvania Cable Network, is airing and streaming portions of the PA Farm Show starting on January 7.

Events being offered include rodeos, food demonstrations, meetings, and contests.

Here’s a list of events being offered by PCN starting on January 9 through the end of the PA Farm Show.

January 9

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH
January 9 10:00 AM Maple Production Demo Cable and Streaming
January 9 11:00 AM Smoked Red Cabbage Food Demo Cable and Streaming
January 9 12:00 PM Poached Pear Creme Brulee and Creme Brulee Filled Donuts Food Demo Cable and Streaming
January 9 1:00 PM Basil Olive Oil Cake with Marinated Strawberries Food Demo Cable and Streaming
January 9 2:00 PM Leg of Lamb Food Demo with Keith Rudolf, Chef for the Philadelphia Phillies Cable and Streaming
January 9 3:00 PM Farm Apple Pan Pie with Ice Cream Food Demo Cable and Streaming
January 9 3:30 PM PA Ag Republicans Meeting Streaming on PCN Selecct
January 9 4:00 PM Hamburger Pie with Beer Chaser Cauliflower Cable and Streaming
January 9 7:00 PM Square Dance Contest Cable and Streaming

January 10

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH
January 10 9:00 AM Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pull Contest Cable and Streaming
January 10 9:00 AM Farm Show Scholarship Award Streaming on PCN Select
January 10 9:30 AM Farm Show Sale of Champions Streaming on PCN Select
January 10 12:00 PM Pony Pull Contest Cable and Streaming
January 10 1:30 PM Horse Pull Contest Cable and Streaming
January 10 6:30 PM Celebrity Feed Scurry Streaming on PCN Select

January 11

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH
January 11 12:00 PM Tractor Square Dance Cable and Streaming
January 11 1:00 PM Tractor Parade Cable and Streaming
January 11 3:00 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Cable and Streaming
January 11 6:00 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Awards Cable and Streaming
January 11 6:30 PM Sheep-to-Shawl Contest Auction Cable and Streaming
January 11 7:00 PM Bid Calling Contest Streaming on PCN Select

January 12

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH
January 12 11:00 AM Honey Extraction Demo Cable and Streaming
January 12 11:00 AM Mini Horse Extravaganza Streaming on PCN Select
January 12 12:00 PM Spaghetti Carbonara Food Demo with U.S. Coast Guard Chefs Cable and Streaming
January 12 1:00 PM Army vs. Navy Cook-Off Cable and Streaming
January 12 2:00 PM Fried Green Tomato Benedict Food Demo with U.S. Air Force Culinary Specialist Cable and Streaming

A full list of PA Farm Show events can be found on the abc27 PA Farm Show page .

You can also follow abc27 on social media for more PA Farm Show coverage.

