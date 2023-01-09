ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. York County and City of Poquoson welcomes new Sheriff. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. No. 1 Christopher Newport rolls over Mary Washington. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-investigate-shooting-on-turnpike-rd-in-portsmouth/. Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-investigate-shooting-on-turnpike-rd-in-portsmouth/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Battlefield Blvd. at Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake closed overnight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A gas leak has forced the closure of Battlefield Boulevard South to thru traffic at the Great Bridge Bridge Wednesday evening. The closure will remain in effect overnight, and detour signs have been posted, according to Chesapeake Public Works. Local traffic to all homes and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting

A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Body of missing man found in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The body of a Williamston, N.C. man was found north of the Washington Baum Bridge off of Pirate’s Cove in Dare County, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Devaun Bland’s body was found by a boater around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy