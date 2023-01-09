Read full article on original website
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee
The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money
You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.
What could you buy if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The winner of the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot will not actually be a billionaire. If they live in Tennessee, they’ll be taking home about $363 million if they opt for the lump sum or $694 million if they choose the annual payout option after taxes.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
UPDATE – New snow map: Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
UPDATE – The StormTracker 13 meteorologists are calling for most of the snow to not stick early Friday morning and Friday on roads. It can stick on the grass in high terrain areas where things will be a bit colder. The snow forecast by Saturday morning is issued below. Road temperatures will stay above the […]
CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Mild overnight with wind, rain and some storms Thursday
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
