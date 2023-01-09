ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
HOHENWALD, TN
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
GEORGIA STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mild overnight with wind, rain and some storms Thursday

It will remain mostly cloudy and mild overnight followed by wind, rain and some storms Thursday. Mild overnight with wind, rain and some storms Thursday. It will remain mostly cloudy and mild overnight followed by wind, rain and some storms Thursday. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On...
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
NASHVILLE, TN

