GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks has a January schedule full of nature activities. There are a variety of activities perfect for families. DCP is hosting two Winter Bird Walks this month. The first is on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and the second will be held on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. in the Routzong Preserve. The Winter Bird Walks allow guests to search for various winter bird flocks and is perfect for all levels of birdwatchers.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO