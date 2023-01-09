It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.

17 HOURS AGO