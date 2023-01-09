Read full article on original website
Series Finale Preview: ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #5
“MINISERIES FINALE SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!There is one final adventure for Jackie and Trish in their twisted fantasy world. When Trish heroically steps forward against the Dark Lord, will she be struck down, or will she save Jackie and herself from unspeakable fates?”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #5 is out now...
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
The End Is In Sight: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17
In the penultimate issue, ‘I Am Batman’ begins to load up the plate with a variety of plot and character moments both new and old as it prepares for some type of conclusion. Jace Fox’s history and place in the DC Universe is still being forged, and some of the elements are proving to be interesting should they be followed up on beyond this series.
Preview: Untold Stories From A Twisted Universe In ‘Tales From Nottingham’ #1
‘Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of...
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
Archie Comics Announces ‘Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll’ For March 2023
Riverdale’s iconic BFFs Betty and Veronica are striking out on their own and forming a new band called Rock Candi in Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll, a one-shot from Archie Comics releasing in March. In a story written and drawn by Holly G!, the duo quit The Archies band and team up with drummer Jola Kitt, also making her first appearance in the issue.
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
Previewing ‘Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files 41’ Bringing Us More Of The Law In Order
PJ Maybe, Kenny Who, Mandroid; all this and more in the latest Judge Dredd: Complete Case Files. It’s Dredd in order…. Sometimes these Case Files are made up of a load of short Dredds, sometimes it’s got a bigger tale in there. With this one, it’s a couple of major 2000 AD storylines, ‘Blood Trails’ and ‘Mandroid’, 10 and 12 parts respectively, with three one and two-parters in between. As for the Megazine tales, it’s dominated by the 4-part ‘Monsterus Mashinashuns of PJ Maybe’.
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
The Monsters Among Us: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #3
‘Specs’ #3 keeps a tight focus on the characters at the heart of this story giving a compelling painful focus to the overall horror vibe, making the reality scarier than the fantastical fiction. Striking to behold on every page, this is a story that will resonate for years because the messages contained within and the imagery are so recognizable they will speak to audiences of any type.
Neo Noir Fantasy Series ‘Carnival Row’ Returns For Final Season
Carnival Row is an allegorical fantasy series that focuses on the political tensions between the magical fae folk and humans. The complex relationship between Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom’s characters was really well done– more akin to Del Toro’s The Shape of Water than other generic paranormal romances.
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
New To You Comics #126: Indulge Peculiar Tastes With ‘Eat The Rich’
Everyone has different tastes in comics, especially with such a rich variety of options. Here in New To You Comics we, Scott and Tony, dive into just what the title says, exploring comics that are new to you and often ourselves. It’s a good thing that taste was mentioned here because that’s the sense that is most important to our choice of reading this week.
