South Carolina State

WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
FOX Carolina

Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
wpde.com

Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
WBTW News13

Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
