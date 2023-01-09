Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
iheart.com
SC Democrats Call For Investigation Into Superintendent Of Education
(Columbia, SC) - The South Carolina Democratic Party is asking for the state's new Superintendent of Education to be investigated. A letter calling for the investigation was sent to the U.S. Department of Justice and the South Carolina Attorney General. The party alleges it is unlikely that Ellen Weaver completed...
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
wpde.com
Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
Amtrak says South Carolina train delay lasted 20 hours in total
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Amtrak says it will offer fare refunds for passengers who were delayed 20 hours by a train after it stopped on a set of tracks in rural South Carolina. The Amtrak auto train was on its way from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida and out...
Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
WJBF.com
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place. Senate Bill 43, sponsored by Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield and Rep. Mary Bentley, adds “drag performance” to the...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
abccolumbia.com
SC residents buy lottery tickets ahead of drawing for 3rd largest jackpot
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the fourth time, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot prize has climbed to more than 1 billion dollars. Tuesday night’s drawing will have many in South Carolina hoping they can be the second billion dollar lottery winner in the Palmetto State’s history. “South...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in South Carolina have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina and where they are heading for college.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five student-athlete named Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
Dutch Fork High School student-athlete Jarvis Green has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Dutch Fork High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but...
SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
Comments / 0