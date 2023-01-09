Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced

Read full article on original website
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
Merced County residents respond to evacuation order
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
Weather Service Fresno County and Northward Projected Precipitation Totals for Today (Wednesday) Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 1 Inch of Rain
Mariposa, Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 0.10" to 0.25" Oakhurst, Weddnesday Projected Precipitation: 0.10" to 0.25" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 0.50" to 1.00" January 11, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a light precipitation is possible north of Kern County this afternoon and this evening. Precipitation amounts in...
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Night Through Monday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches of Rain
Mariposa, Sunday Night through Monday Projected Precipitation: 1.00" to 1.50" Oakhurst, Sunday Night through Monday Projected Precipitation: 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Sunday Night through Monday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" January 11, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports another storm system will impact Central California Sunday...
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Cal OES Reports Large-Scale Prepositioned Event Covers Dozens of Counties Statewide in Response to Ongoing Winter Storms – Includes Butte, Sutter, and Monterey Counties
January 11, 2023 - In one of the largest prepositioned events for a winter storm in state history, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically deploying swift water resources and firefighting personnel to dozens of counties across the state. In addition, Cal OES also has prepositioned resources at eight fire departments statewide in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.
Caltrans Reports State Route 140 in Mariposa County is Temporarily Closed in the Merced River Canyon Due to Mudslides
Update for Tuesday evening: Caltrans has Reopened State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon Area of Mariposa County. January 10, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
Scenes Of Rain and Flooding From California's Storms Are Crazy
California is being battered by storms and the rain, flooding and mudslides are insane.
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
A Few Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Today In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa And Madera Counties
January 10, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few severe thunderstorms are possible in the Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, and Sierra Nevada foothills today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be locally damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher and perhaps a brief tornado. In...
Boating Temporarily Suspended at Lakes McClure and McSwain in Mariposa County During Stormy Weather
January 11, 2023 - Boating access to Lakes McClure and McSwain will remain closed until further notice. The closure comes as high winds and rising water create significant safety concerns. The closure also comes as the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to remain indoors as much as possible....
Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
