Just A Short Drive Down I-55: Rebels Land Key Target as Memphis TE Caden Prieskorn Announces Transfer to Ole Miss

Details of Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Contract Revealed
The Rebels coach has numerous incentives built into his new contract deal.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss signee Suntarine Perkins named to MaxPreps High School All-America Team
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss signee Suntarine Perkins continues to garner recognition as one of the elite athletes of 2023 and earlier this week was named as a member of the first-team defense of the 2023 MaxPreps All America Team. Perkins joins 59 of the nations top high school...
therebelwalk.com
Men’s Hoops Looks to Find First SEC Win as Ole Miss Hosts Auburn
OXFORD, Miss. — After dropping a hard-fought rivalry contest to Mississippi State on Saturday, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns home seeking to end its four-game losing streak. Suffice it to say, things haven’t gone as planned for the Rebels thus far in league play. Now,...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss men’s basketball drops fifth straight in 82-73 loss to No. 21 Auburn
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball squad dropped its fifth straight game Tuesday night in an 82-73 loss to the No. 21 Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The game was the first time the Rebels have scored 70+ points since December 10th against...
therebelwalk.com
Baseball Announces Full Slate of Home Game Times for 2023 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss Baseball has announced their full slate of home game times ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. The full schedule with times and locations can be found here. Fans can still purchase season tickets before the start of the 2023 season as a limited...
hottytoddy.com
Opinion: To me, one college in the SEC just means more
Colleges in the SEC are known for superb athletic teams, long-standing traditions and breathtaking campuses. One of the colleges is particularly special. Born and raised in South Alabama, I grew up an Auburn fan through and through. Now, I’m a proud Ole Miss Rebel. Although my granddad, parents, sister,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
Lexington Progress
Maness Signs with Memphis
Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”
Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
ICU nurse helps save baby hurt in interstate crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 10-month-old baby injured in a wreck on a busy interstate is alive after an ICU nurse at Regional One jumped into action Tuesday. Brooke Moody has been a nurse for less than a year, but first responders say she acted quickly to start life-saving CPR on the baby when she […]
WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
actionnews5.com
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
hottytoddy.com
Chick-fil-A in Oxford to Reopen Thursday
After more than four months, Chick-fil-A fans in Oxford will once again be able to grab their favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The Oxford Chick-fil-A will reopen at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday. Owner/Operator Lance Reed announced the restaurant’s re-opening on the Oxford Chick-fil-A’s social media sites on Monday. After...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Women wanted after stealing $18K in merchandise from Polo store, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two women are wanted after stealing nearly $18,000 in merchandise from a store at the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, police said Tuesday. According to the Southaven Police Department, the women stole the items during “grab & go” thefts from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Airways Boulevard.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
