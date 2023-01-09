Read full article on original website
Man knocks woman to sidewalk, steals her iPhone in Lower Manhattan
The 57-year-old victim was walking at Catherine and Cherry Streets in the Two Bridges neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man approached from behind and pushed her to the ground.
New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence
The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
83 Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Bay Shore Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Bay Shore on Wednesday, January 11. Mario Rojas was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 at approximately 5:25 p.m.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
NCPD: Bayville Man Arrested for Driving Drunk with Three Children in Vehicle
The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Glen Head. According to Police, Officers responded to an auto accident that occurred at 12 Robert Road and observed a 2022 Honda Pilot had struck a parked 2005 Kia.
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
Queens Man Busted During Inwood Traffic Stop with Fentanyl and Cocaine, Cops Say
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 11:23 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on routine patrol observed a 2019 BMW traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. Officers activated their emergency lights and initiated a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop at Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
Three other teenagers were also injured in the crash. News 12 is told they are students at Hicksville High School.
Suffolk County Sheriff to Hold Free Toy and Pajama Giveaway 4-7pm Wednesday
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is working to keep the holiday cheer in the air by holding the first ever START Resource Center Toy and PJ Giveaway on Wednesday, January 11 from 4PM to 7PM. The free event, held in collaboration with EJ’s PJs, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and Toys for Tots, aims to give out hundreds of new toys and pajamas to deserving children and families in Suffolk County. All are welcome, while supplies last.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
Man, 21, critically injured in Nassau crash: police
A 21-year-old man was left critically injured after being struck by a car in Baldwin Monday night.
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
Child recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An infant has been recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn. Police say it started at around 11:20 a.m. Monday after he had a dispute with the baby's mother. Police located the baby's father, and later found the child safe at a relative's home in Queens.
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.
29-year-old man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
One of the gang members who was charged in the 2018 Bronx murder of Lesandro ‘Junior” Guzman Feliz was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
