Great Neck Plaza, NY

longisland.com

New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
longisland.com

83 Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Bay Shore Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Bay Shore on Wednesday, January 11. Mario Rojas was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 at approximately 5:25 p.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
longisland.com

Queens Man Busted During Inwood Traffic Stop with Fentanyl and Cocaine, Cops Say

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 11:23 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on routine patrol observed a 2019 BMW traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. Officers activated their emergency lights and initiated a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop at Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Sheriff to Hold Free Toy and Pajama Giveaway 4-7pm Wednesday

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is working to keep the holiday cheer in the air by holding the first ever START Resource Center Toy and PJ Giveaway on Wednesday, January 11 from 4PM to 7PM. The free event, held in collaboration with EJ’s PJs, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and Toys for Tots, aims to give out hundreds of new toys and pajamas to deserving children and families in Suffolk County. All are welcome, while supplies last.
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

