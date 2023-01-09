Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is working to keep the holiday cheer in the air by holding the first ever START Resource Center Toy and PJ Giveaway on Wednesday, January 11 from 4PM to 7PM. The free event, held in collaboration with EJ’s PJs, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and Toys for Tots, aims to give out hundreds of new toys and pajamas to deserving children and families in Suffolk County. All are welcome, while supplies last.

