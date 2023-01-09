Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White Marsh Mall...
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's opens first Maryland location this week
TOWSON, Md. — Raising Cane's is just about ready for its Maryland debut. The popular chicken finger chain will open its first Maryland location on Thursday in Towson Row, the company announced Monday. The restaurant at 4 E. Towsontown Blvd. will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DOT gets residents feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy North Baltimore intersection safer. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot for drivers and pedestrians. The road is near Druid Hill Park, Wyman Park, and...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
foxbaltimore.com
CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts resigns after MLK parade controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts has officially reigned from her position amid controversy surrounding The Martin Luther King Day parade controversy in Baltimore City. Donna Drew Sawyer, who has been CEO of the organization since March of 2017, has...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Eldersburg, MD
Eldersburg is a small, unincorporated community in Carroll County, Maryland, home to about 30,418 residents. Despite being a relatively smaller town, it offers a pleasant change of scenery, especially for those who need a break from the busy metropolitan life. Since it’s located less than an hour from Baltimore, it...
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee ban begins in 6 enforcement zones in Baltimore while compliance questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement took effect at six intersections across the city after months of conversations surrounding how to handle the issue. Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for years, but the tensions reached a tipping point in July 2022 following...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Baltimore Times
It Takes A Village: Baltimore’s All Black Marketplace
During the pandemic years, we all had to learn to be a little more creative. The way we work, the way we socialize, the way we shop all had to change. Running to the mall became a thing of the past as we learned to shop online and daily deliveries became commonplace. On one hand this was an efficient evolution but on the other hand something was lost. The pulse of the community can’t be felt through the Amazon app. The beautiful culture-inspired art that flourishes through the city is hidden on the information highway. Well a beacon organization in the city, The Baltimore Scene, is proposing a remedy.
