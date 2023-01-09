ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
A Week of Minnesota Sports Uncertainty

I woke up around 5:15 in the morning. I didn’t confirm the time, but I had an educated guess thanks to the sound of my dogs barking and sprinting to the kitchen for breakfast. It was early, I was tired, and my head was spinning. That was all I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iowa Lands Standout OL in 2023 CFB Hall of Fame Class

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, with the electrifying Reggie Bush along with Tim Tebow headlining an impressive class. One player in particular hits close to home in this year's class, as Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named as one of the 18 players to be inducted.
IOWA CITY, IA
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
