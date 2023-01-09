Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
Actor Danny Masterson Asks Judge to Spike Rape Case After Mistrial, Arguing It’s ‘Not A Fluke’ Jury Refused to Convict
Actor Danny Masterson asked a judge to dismiss the rape charges filed against him, arguing that it’s “not a fluke” that the first case ended in a mistrial after a jury deadlocked. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in November declared a mistrial in the...
Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun asks judge DISMISS claims he was at fault
David Halls, the assistant director accused of handing Alec Baldwin prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is asking judge to dismiss Baldwins countersuit against him.
1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols
A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Mismanaging Funds Meant For Their Daughter
Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots football player, went to jail for killing a man and allegedly committed suicide while in prison. His daughter’s mother has recently been accused of misusing the money Hernandez left in a trust fund for their daughter. According to The Boston Globe, Shayanna...
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
New York AG Letitia James sued by former aide who claims she covered for chief of staff of ten years who 'forcefully shoved his tongue down her throat' - then was allowed to resign before probe concluded
A former aide is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James claiming that her office covered for her former chief of staff who 'forcibly 'stuck his tongue down her throat' at a 2021 fundraiser. James has publicly backed Ibrahim Khan's accusers but ex-staffer Sofia Quintanar, 33, alleges the AG looked...
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
WUSA9
Prosecutors may use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial, judge rules
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors may use a video of former President Donald Trump telling Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial of five members of the group accused of planning to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
WCVB
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
New York Judge Orders Donald Trump and Family Members to Face Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Vox
Real Housewife Jen Shah is sentenced to 6.5 years in prison
Alex Abad-Santos is a senior correspondent who explains what society obsesses over, from Marvel and movies to fitness and skin care. He came to Vox in 2014. Prior to that, he worked at the Atlantic. On Friday, Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jen Shah was sentenced by a federal...
Max Factor heir Andrew Luster denied parole on rape sentence, release expected in 4 years
Max Factor heir Andrew Luster was denied parole this week, 19 years after he was sent to prison on rape convictions.
