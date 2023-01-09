‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Sets Premiere Date, Drops Trailer: ‘Things Are About to Get Wild’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.
Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Spy Thriller Gets Paramount+ Release Date
Kiefer Sutherland will journey down the Rabbit Hole this March, when the 24 alum’s new Paramount+ spy drama makes its debut. Paramount+ announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that Rabbit Hole‘s eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then release weekly on Sundays. In Rabbit Hole, “nothing is what it seems when John Weir (played by Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations,” the official synopsis tells us. In...
‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’
AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Gives Fans a Glimpse of Walkers in Paris
Norman Reedus shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set of his upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Instagram on his 54th birthday on January 6. The actor took fans to the streets of Paris and showed the new breed of walkers fans are about to see.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
‘Lucky Hank’ EP Paul Lieberstein Says New AMC Show Is ‘The Office’ With ‘Smarter People’
Winter TCA: The alum of the hit NBC sitcom serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the Bob Odenkirk-starring series
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
‘Cruel Summer’ Gets First Look at New Season 2 Cast
Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” has unveiled the first look at its new cast for Season 2, which will tackle the twists and turns of an intense friendship set in the early 2000s. The second installment of the anthology series — which is the highest rated show in the...
msn.com
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
toofab.com
Rachel McAdams Stars in Adaptation of 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer
The trailer includes classic coming-of-age moments from the book such as "We must, we must, we must increase our bust!" "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" has finally been adapted into a major motion picture -- and it's truly getting the full Hollywood treatment. Rachel McAdams stars alongside Kathy...
Netflix isn't interested in (just) becoming HBO anymore
Ten years ago, Netflix's Ted Sarandos said that the company wanted to "become HBO." Now, it wants to become HBO and everything else.
Ruh-Roh! Why Isn't Scooby-Doo in HBO Max's Adult Cartoon Series 'Velma'?
We have one thing to say: Jinkies. If you aren't familiar with that iconic one-word catchline, then you likely aren't familiar with Mystery Incorporated. See, Mystery Inc. features a gang of meddling kids who act as amateur detectives and crime-solvers (there's a staggering amount of spooky crimes to be investigated). Oh, yeah, they also own a groovy van and a jittery talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo.
Cinemark Shares Pop 5% Following ‘Avatar 2’ Assist in Theatrical Rebound
Cinemark shares rose more than 5% in morning trading Thursday after a JPMorgan analyst upgraded the theater chain operator’s stock to “overweight,” the equivalent of “buy.”. The shares gained 53 cents, or 5.5%, to $10.06, trading around their highest point in over a month, with volume...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Among Casting Society Film Award Nominees
The Casting Society’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories, which range from $200 million blockbusters to low-and-micro budget titles. Anticipated Oscar darlings such as “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
