ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Sets Premiere Date, Drops Trailer: ‘Things Are About to Get Wild’ (Video)

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.
TVLine

Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Spy Thriller Gets Paramount+ Release Date

Kiefer Sutherland will journey down the Rabbit Hole this March, when the 24 alum’s new Paramount+ spy drama makes its debut. Paramount+ announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that Rabbit Hole‘s eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then release weekly on Sundays. In Rabbit Hole, “nothing is what it seems when John Weir (played by Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations,” the official synopsis tells us. In...
TheWrap

‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’

AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date

The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheWrap

‘Cruel Summer’ Gets First Look at New Season 2 Cast

Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” has unveiled the first look at its new cast for Season 2, which will tackle the twists and turns of an intense friendship set in the early 2000s. The second installment of the anthology series — which is the highest rated show in the...
msn.com

The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time

Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
Distractify

Ruh-Roh! Why Isn't Scooby-Doo in HBO Max's Adult Cartoon Series 'Velma'?

We have one thing to say: Jinkies. If you aren't familiar with that iconic one-word catchline, then you likely aren't familiar with Mystery Incorporated. See, Mystery Inc. features a gang of meddling kids who act as amateur detectives and crime-solvers (there's a staggering amount of spooky crimes to be investigated). Oh, yeah, they also own a groovy van and a jittery talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo.
TheWrap

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Among Casting Society Film Award Nominees

The Casting Society’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories, which range from $200 million blockbusters to low-and-micro budget titles. Anticipated Oscar darlings such as “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”...
MONTANA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy