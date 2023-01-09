ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
‘M3GAN’ Writer Claims “Unrated Version” Is Coming & Is Happy Studios Are Looking Beyond “Elevated Horror”

Over the weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the global box office. However, if you want to look at the theatrical discourse, all anyone could talk about was “M3GAN.” The dancing, killer AI-enhanced robot film was all over social media, with people talking about how silly it is, how it’s surprisingly well-written, and how they wished it was a bit gorier. You see, Universal decided to market this film towards a younger demographic, and in doing so, reduced the rating to PG-13, which left “M3GAN” without the abundance of gore and violence that some horror fans were hoping for. Well, fear not, “M3GAN” stans, your wish might be coming true.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer

Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II

Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'

Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
‘M3GAN’ director admits the movie’s budget is behind the killer doll’s lack of CGI

It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product

Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
'Skinamarink' Review: Kyle Edward Ball's Feature Debut Is a Horror Masterpiece

When you’re a child, the looming unknowns of late nights can become sites of all-consuming dread. Defined by the near complete quiet of a seemingly empty home shrouded in darkness, we fear all that we cannot see or may not want to. Sound is everything from the rustling of the cheap carpet, to the clicking on of a light and the creaking of a door, or the blaring of the television. All are simple details of such a scenario that, when cycled through, can become part of a creeping fear that threatens to suffocate us in domestic confines that are now no longer safe. This is what is excavated with understated precision that proves to be no less petrifying in the stunning Skinamarink. In the isolation of a single house that becomes vast in how it peers into a dark abyss, writer-director Kyle Edward Ball conducts an orchestra of abject horror where every detail packs a profound sense of otherworldly peril. Evocative and experimental in melding incredible sound design with haunting visuals, it is one of the decade's most exciting cinematic visions that is certain to be one of the best films of the year.
