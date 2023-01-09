ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year

Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
INDIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era

Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits.  At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Guests to Receive Free Ride Pictures This Year!

It’s The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday Celebration, and Theme Park Guests are the ones getting a very special gift. In honor of the Disney100 Celebration, Disneyland Guests will receive complimentary ride photos. According to Disney Parks Blog, starting February 4, Disneyland Guests will receive “Complimentary Disney PhotoPass...
