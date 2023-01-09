Read full article on original website
Its no longer a small world: Disney CEO Bob Iger terminates COVID-19 era work from home policy
Walt Disney recently reappointed CEO, Bob Iger, ended the company’s COVID-19 era of working from home, alerting staff members in an email on Monday. The announcement comes two months after Mr Iger’s shock return to Disney. “Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers...
This Disney Move May Mean Iger’s Days Really Are Numbered
The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek
The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Universal Has a Surprise Answer for Walt Disney's Biggest Edge
The movie has a surprise hit that could become so much more as the Comcast brand battles the Mouse House.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era
Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits. At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
Bob Iger Nixes Hybrid Work, Disney Employees Must Return to Office
In a shocking move on November 20, 2022, then-Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek -- who had been maligned by fans of the entertainment giant since taking over in March 2020 -- stepped down from his post, only to be replaced by former CEO Bob Iger.
Disney picks Nike executive chairman to helm the entertainment giant's board
The Walt Disney Company has picked Nike executive chairman Mark Parker to become the next chairman of its board, the company announced on Wednesday.
Bob Iger Makes Huge Change at Disney Following Return
Staff morale at Disney was reportedly already low under former CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger's latest move could exacerbate that condition.
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
Disney Guests to Receive Free Ride Pictures This Year!
It’s The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday Celebration, and Theme Park Guests are the ones getting a very special gift. In honor of the Disney100 Celebration, Disneyland Guests will receive complimentary ride photos. According to Disney Parks Blog, starting February 4, Disneyland Guests will receive “Complimentary Disney PhotoPass...
