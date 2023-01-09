ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery

The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
Can children be prosecuted for serious crimes? Lawyer explains

After a 6-year-old shoot their teacher in a Virginia classroom, WATE's Lori Tucker and Legal Analyst Greg Issacs discuss the legal gray areas surrounding children and what happens when they commit a serious crime. Can children be prosecuted for serious crimes? Lawyer …. After a 6-year-old shoot their teacher in...
Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
