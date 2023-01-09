Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NBC News
Virginia school to install metal detectors after student shot teacher
A Virginia elementary school plans to install metal detectors after a 6-year-old boy shot a first-grade teacher in a classroom full of students. Lisa R. Surles-Law, chair of the school board also announced protocols to address violence and safety in schools. Jan. 12, 2023.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery
The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
WATE
Can children be prosecuted for serious crimes? Lawyer explains
After a 6-year-old shoot their teacher in a Virginia classroom, WATE's Lori Tucker and Legal Analyst Greg Issacs discuss the legal gray areas surrounding children and what happens when they commit a serious crime. Can children be prosecuted for serious crimes? Lawyer …. After a 6-year-old shoot their teacher in...
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
cardinalnews.org
What happens with the rest of winter in Southwest and Southside Virginia? Here are the chances of six different scenarios.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We’ve shivered but haven’t shoveled. Southwest and Southside Virginia have had an impactful winter event this season, but we haven’t really had a winter storm.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police
RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
New COVID variant could be most contagious to date, prompting recent surge in cases across Central Virginia
One of the most transmissible COVID-19 variants yet has made its way to Central Virginia. Health experts warn omicron subvariant "XBB. 1.5" is already on track to becoming the dominant strain of the virus within the community.
Comments / 0