CNET
Coding Pups and Humanoid Helpers: Get to Know the Robots of CES 2023
CES is famously the place where big tech companies showcase new TVs, laptops and smart appliances. But it's often the case that robots end up stealing the show. From the cute pet robots, to the weird, to the extremely helpful, we can't get enough and we're here to introduce to them all.
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Safety products from CES 2023 Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from […]
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Astra Tech Acquires Botim to Create MENA Super App
Astra Tech has acquired Botim in a bid to create a Gulf region super app. The deal will transform Astra Tech — an investment firm based in Dubai — into one of the largest communications tech platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11).
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
A Gen Z entrepreneur made $119,000 in vending-machine sales since graduating college. How she built her business.
With a recession expected in 2023, starting a vending machine business can be a lucrative source of passive income with low barriers to entry.
CNBC
What Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies are paying, based on new salary transparency data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
Futurism
Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening
Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel
CES is far more than just its consumer electronics, as proven by this year's motto, "Innovation for human security."
OpenAI Is the Talk of the Tech World — Microsoft Considers $10B Investment
Microsoft is looking to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, reports CNBC. Some see the move as a way for Microsoft to compete with search engine giant Google. Article continues below advertisement. OpenAI has been the talk of the tech world recently for its text-based AI tool ChatGPT....
CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter
At CES 2023, electrification came alive. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas this week, showed some of the biggest advancements in consumer technology. While onlookers may have been impressed by wireless kettles and folding motorbikes, the broader convention painted a picture of an industry moving in a critical new direction.
ChatGPT and generative AI look like tech's next boom. They could be the next bubble.
Startups implementing generative AI are already attracting big, early-stage rounds at hefty valuations — with little evidence they can become profitable.
Bosch to open billion-dollar research and development centre in Suzhou, China
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch is investing around one billion dollars in a new research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, China, the company said on Thursday, with the first phase of the project ready by mid-2024.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
cryptonewsz.com
Metaverse explores new VR-oriented dimensions of sensory details at CES 2023
CES 2023 Las Vegas saw several companies display their innovative metaverse products. HTC, for one, showcased a headset that enables users to smell in a virtual environment. Touch sensations have a long distance to travel; however, it can still be achieved provided customers are willing to pay a higher cost.
