Lizzo Calls Cancel Culture “Appropriation,” Wants To Focus On “The Real Problems”

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago

Lizzo has taken a stand against “cancel culture” but not to protect or defend problematic behaviors. The 34-year-old performer used Twitter to explain how she defines the term and what it has evolved into.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart…” started off the tweet. “Cancel culture is appropriation.”

She continued to explain, “There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.” The “Good As Hell” singer finished her thoughts optimistically, writing, “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

Lizzo’s revelation comes after the Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media to discuss the negative commentary about her appearance. This time on TikTok, the acclaimed flutist took a stance against “discourse around bodies.”

“Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” she said while flaunting a bathing suit. “Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f**king wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that sh*t back there please?”

As 2022 came to a close, the singer released an intimate documentary giving fans a glimpse into her story. Love, Lizzo transports viewers through various stages of Lizzo’s life from her glam preparation to her early days as Melissa Jefferson with a unique skill for penning pop songs.

This year, Lizzo is set to kick off additional dates for the North American leg of her Special Tour. In April, Atlanta rapper Latto is set to join the singer on tour once again to continue their run through June 2023.

Check out her latest album Special below.

Jo Sh
2d ago

I think she's using the term 'appropriation' wrong. Her comment doesn't make sense.

