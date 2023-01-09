ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dash re-sign midfielder Emily Curran

The Houston Dash and midfielder Emily Curran agreed to a new contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

Following season-ending injury in August 2021, Curran made 17 appearances (five starts) in 2022. The Strongville, Ohio, native played an important role with six key passes and a 76 percent passing completion rate.

Curran joined the Dash before the 2021 season in a trade with Portland Thorns FC. She played at Penn State University, where she scored 20 goals in 100 appearances.

–Field Level Media

