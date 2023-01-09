Here’s when ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ will premiere — watch the first trailer

Your chills ought to be multiplying because “ Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies ” has a premiere date. The “Grease” prequel musical series will kick off Thursday, April 6, Paramount+ announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The subsequent nine episodes of the season will be released weekly.

The streamer also dropped a teaser trailer ( watch above ) with a first look at the “original girl gang,” the T-Birds and new versions of their iconic jackets.

Set in 1954, four years before the original “Grease,” the show tracks the formation of the Pink Ladies by four outcasts, leading to, as the logline puts it, a “moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

But don’t expect to see Rizzo or Frenchie here. The OG Pink Ladies are Jane ( Marisa Davila ), Olivia ( Cheyenne Isabel Wells ), Nancy ( Tricia Fukuhara ) and Cynthia ( Ari Notartomaso ).

Created by Annabel Oakes (“Minx”), “Rise of the Pink Ladies” also stars Shanel Bailey , Johnathan Nieves , Jason Schmidt , Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman , who plays Assistant Principal McGee. Grammy nominee and pop hitmaker Justin Tranter wrote 30 original songs for the series.

