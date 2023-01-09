Effective: 2023-01-12 04:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, highest on southwest and west facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO