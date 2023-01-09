SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Common Council started the new year with infighting and miscommunication. A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African-American community was removed from the meeting agenda because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing. The move led to some accusations of council members making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.

