abc57.com
South Bend Common Council rejects resolution on reparations over lack of cover letter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African American community was struck down because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing, leading to some accusations of councilmembers making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
WNDU
South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning. James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.
abc57.com
Resolution for reparations in South Bend taken off the agenda over technicality
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Common Council started the new year with infighting and miscommunication. A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African-American community was removed from the meeting agenda because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing. The move led to some accusations of council members making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
WNDU
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
WNDU
Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details out of Tuesday night’s South Bend Community School Corporation Board Meeting. They’re adding a new member of their staff in an effort to bolster security measures at their buildings. 16 News Now introduces us to their new Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.
Gary NAACP Branch accepts Advocate challenge
Last month, the Gary Branch of NAACP hosted a holiday fundraiser featuring Dr. Chris Pernell, a leading voice in preventive medicine and public health. During the event, the charismatic Pernell presented a challenge to attendees to continue to transform the community served by the NAACP Gary branch and posed the question, “What’s The Game Plan?”
WNDU
SBPD holds first community crime stat meeting of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its first community crime stat meeting of the year on Wednesday. The meetings give South Bend residents the chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime, as well as safety in their neighborhood. December brought an uptick in...
WNDU
New security measures coming to South Bend’s county-city building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved stepping-up security at the county-city building. Right now, there is only one officer and one private security guard at one door. With this new security agreement, there will be two entrances, one for the public and one for employees. An...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Receive Update on Regional Sewer District
Marshall County Attorney Jim Clevenger updated the Marshall County Commissioners last week that there may be a petition against the newly approved Marshall County Regional Sewer District. Clevenger said there are some landowners that reside in a subdivision near Plymouth and may file a petition with the Indiana Department of...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WNDU
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address
New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WNDU
Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The state health department is urging residents to take additional steps to get rid of lead in their homes!. Despite the city of Benton Harbor replacing lead lines in the city, there are still some extra lengths residents need to go to for a lead-free home!
abc57.com
Ground Breaking South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --This Sunday, the ceremony for the groundbreaking new South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center. The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. at the current Martin Luther King Community Center, and everyone is invited. Construction of the Dream Center is scheduled to begin at the end of...
WNDU
City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday
Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road. A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series. Updated: 6...
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
abc57.com
Goshen Board of School Trustees approves new residential development near Prairie View Elementary
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Board of School Trustees passed a resolution on Monday approving the development of a residential housing program near Prairie View Elementary School. The proposed development, "Cherry Creek", is the work of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission. Original plans were presented to the public in December in...
WNDU
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
WNDU
'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness
Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings. Updated:...
