South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend Mayor James Mueller files for reelection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor restated his reelection plans and reduced them to writing on Wednesday morning. James Mueller did what he said he would do in November and officially filed as a Democratic candidate for mayor. He is the only candidate to do so thus far.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Resolution for reparations in South Bend taken off the agenda over technicality

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Common Council started the new year with infighting and miscommunication. A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African-American community was removed from the meeting agenda because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing. The move led to some accusations of council members making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary NAACP Branch accepts Advocate challenge

Last month, the Gary Branch of NAACP hosted a holiday fundraiser featuring Dr. Chris Pernell, a leading voice in preventive medicine and public health. During the event, the charismatic Pernell presented a challenge to attendees to continue to transform the community served by the NAACP Gary branch and posed the question, “What’s The Game Plan?”
GARY, IN
WNDU

SBPD holds first community crime stat meeting of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its first community crime stat meeting of the year on Wednesday. The meetings give South Bend residents the chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime, as well as safety in their neighborhood. December brought an uptick in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New security measures coming to South Bend’s county-city building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved stepping-up security at the county-city building. Right now, there is only one officer and one private security guard at one door. With this new security agreement, there will be two entrances, one for the public and one for employees. An...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New recycling solution of Elkhart County

ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates

Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Ground Breaking South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --This Sunday, the ceremony for the groundbreaking new South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center. The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. at the current Martin Luther King Community Center, and everyone is invited. Construction of the Dream Center is scheduled to begin at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

'MI HeartSafe' school program seeks to raise heart health awareness

Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings. Updated:...
GOSHEN, IN

