ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants agree to 2-year deal with RHP Luke Jackson

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.

The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.

Jackson had a strong season in 2021 when he helped Atlanta win the World Series. He went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games. He recorded 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2-3 innings and ranked second in the majors with 31 holds.

Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.

The deal announced on Monday will pay Jackson $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. There is a team option for $7 million for 2025 with a $2 million buyout if San Francisco declines to exercise it.

Jackson’s 2025 club option base salary can escalate by up to $3.5 million for games finished during the 2024 season.

Jackson will also make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 in 2023, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the club option is exercised.

The Giants also completed a trade with the Phillies, acquiring left-hander Erik Miller for right-hander Yunior Marte. The 24-year-old Miller was the Phillies' fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford and was ranked as their seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy