Read full article on original website
Related
Swimming: Results, links, photos and featured for Thursday, Jan. 12
Boys Swimming: No. 2 Christian Brothers at No. 4 Westfield, 2:30. Girls Swimming: No. 1 Westfield vs. Trinity Hall, 2:30. No. 20 Haddon Heights at Camden Academy Charter, 3:30. Steinert (1-5) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (6-1), 4pm. Ewing at Lawrence (6-2), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (5-3) at Hamilton West (1-5), 4pm.
No. 10 Seton Hall Prep pulls away past Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter as Seton Hall Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 68-49, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Shawn Lyght and Isaiah Shoyombo added five points apiece in a 23-9 third...
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Mercer County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Mercer County.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 12
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Girls Basketball: 26 NJ players selected as McDonald’s All-American nominees
Two of the top players in the state, who are also two of the top players in the country, headline a list of 26 players from New Jersey selected as nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo and St. John Vianney’s Zoe Brooks are among...
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Girls Basketball: Colonia’s Taylor Derkack Surpasses 1,000 Points
PISCATAWAY, NJ — Junior guard Taylor Derkack scored the 1,000th point of her career and turned in a dominant overall performance to lead Colonia to a 51-48 overtime girls basketball victory over Piscataway on Tuesday. Derkack collected 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals, and fell just short of a quadruple double with nine blocked shots for Colonia (6-6), which outscored Piscataway, 5-2, in overtime. Derkack became the fifth player in the history of the Colonia girls basketball program to surpass 1,000 points. That includes her current teammate Mattison Chiera, the school's all-time leading scorer, who finished with 17 points against Piscataway. Derkack is averaging 23.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocked shots so far in 12 games this season.
Metuchen over Rahway - Girls basketball recap
Aurelie Germain posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double along with three blocks to lead Metuchen as it defeated Rahway 57-45 in Metuchen. Metuchen held a 35-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 29-23 by Rahway in the second half. Cassidy Connors led the way with 20 points,...
Toranzo Remains Undefeated After Winning Heavyweight Title At Belleville Wrestling Tournament; Nutley Finishes Second
NUTLEY, NJ - Led by two finalists and one individual champion in heavyweight Brandon Toranzo, the Nutley High wrestling team had a solid second place showing at the Belleville Buccaneer Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Belleville. The Raiders amassed 117.5 points to trail just host Belleville, which had 131 points to win the 12-team tournament. Toranzo, a junior transfer from St. Joseph (Montvale), improved to 13-0 this season when he earned a 5-2 decision over Montclair senior Nelson Claremont, 5-2, in the heavyweight final. Senior Ammar Mahmoud also wrestled for a title when he bowed to Alejandro Mendoza of Union City, 11-7, in...
Girls basketball: Peretti posts huge double-double as Hammonton defeats Holy Spirit
Emma Peretti posted an incredible double-double with 29 points and 24 rebounds with five blocks as well as Hammonton defeated Holy Spirit 63-42 in Hammonton. Shamaya Simola also posted 11 rebounds, five assists and eight steals with Giada Palmieri tallying 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Hammonton (6-6) held...
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Pitman over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Nate Campisi recorded a game-high 16 points while Stephen Devanney added 12 more as Pitman won, 52-40, over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Pitman (5-5) trailed 11-9 in the first quarter but recovered to build a 21-15 lead at halftime. Levi Freeney-Childers led Schalick (1-9) with 11 points while Nylan Sutton put...
Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township dominates as Levins drops 39 points
Tyler Levins scored 39 points and finished with a double-double as Haddon Township dominated Gateway 72-43, in Westmont. Levins added 11 rebounds to go along with his 39 points to complete the double-double. Haddon Township (2-10) scored 19 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as its offense rolled....
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage & links for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Burlington Township 38, Northern Burlington 35 - Box Score. Willingboro 52, Camden Academy Charter 10 - Box Score. Westampton Tech 67, Pennsauken Tech 20 - Box Score. Holy Cross Prep 56, Trenton Catholic 41 - Box Score. CAPE-ATLANTIC. Bridgeton 52, LEAP Academy 27 - Box Score. Lower Cape May 57,...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Bergen Catholic tops No. 12 St. Joseph (Mont.) for 4th straight win
Terry Copeland tallied 13 points to help lead Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-43 win over No. 12 St. Joseph (Mont.) in Montvale. Austin Spencer and Chidi Nwigwe each tallied nine points for Bergen Catholic (8-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jaylen Robinson and Brandon Benjamin had eight points apiece.
Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway
Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
Schels leads Wallkill Valley to dominant win over Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Palmyra takes Burlington City - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led everyone with 23 points while going four for four from the line and nailing three 3-pointers as Palmrya won on the road, 56-32, over Burlington City. Angelina Sauls and Lauren Gilmore added 10 points apiece for Palmyra (8-3), which led 17-16 at the half and pulled away with a 26-10 run after the break.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0