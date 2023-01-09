PISCATAWAY, NJ — Junior guard Taylor Derkack scored the 1,000th point of her career and turned in a dominant overall performance to lead Colonia to a 51-48 overtime girls basketball victory over Piscataway on Tuesday. Derkack collected 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals, and fell just short of a quadruple double with nine blocked shots for Colonia (6-6), which outscored Piscataway, 5-2, in overtime. Derkack became the fifth player in the history of the Colonia girls basketball program to surpass 1,000 points. That includes her current teammate Mattison Chiera, the school's all-time leading scorer, who finished with 17 points against Piscataway. Derkack is averaging 23.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocked shots so far in 12 games this season.

