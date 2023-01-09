ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming: Results, links, photos and featured for Thursday, Jan. 12

Boys Swimming: No. 2 Christian Brothers at No. 4 Westfield, 2:30. Girls Swimming: No. 1 Westfield vs. Trinity Hall, 2:30. No. 20 Haddon Heights at Camden Academy Charter, 3:30. Steinert (1-5) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (6-1), 4pm. Ewing at Lawrence (6-2), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (5-3) at Hamilton West (1-5), 4pm.
Girls Basketball: Colonia’s Taylor Derkack Surpasses 1,000 Points

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Junior guard Taylor Derkack scored the 1,000th point of her career and turned in a dominant overall performance to lead Colonia to a 51-48 overtime girls basketball victory over Piscataway on Tuesday. Derkack collected 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals, and fell just short of a quadruple double with nine blocked shots for Colonia (6-6), which outscored Piscataway, 5-2, in overtime. Derkack became the fifth player in the history of the Colonia girls basketball program to surpass 1,000 points. That includes her current teammate Mattison Chiera, the school's all-time leading scorer, who finished with 17 points against Piscataway. Derkack is averaging 23.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocked shots so far in 12 games this season.
COLONIA, NJ
Metuchen over Rahway - Girls basketball recap

Aurelie Germain posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double along with three blocks to lead Metuchen as it defeated Rahway 57-45 in Metuchen. Metuchen held a 35-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 29-23 by Rahway in the second half. Cassidy Connors led the way with 20 points,...
RAHWAY, NJ
Toranzo Remains Undefeated After Winning Heavyweight Title At Belleville Wrestling Tournament; Nutley Finishes Second

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by two finalists and one individual champion in heavyweight Brandon Toranzo, the Nutley High wrestling team had a solid second place showing at the Belleville Buccaneer Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Belleville. The Raiders amassed 117.5 points to trail just host Belleville, which had 131 points to win the 12-team tournament. Toranzo, a junior transfer from St. Joseph (Montvale), improved to 13-0 this season when he earned a 5-2 decision over Montclair senior Nelson Claremont, 5-2, in the heavyweight final. Senior Ammar Mahmoud also wrestled for a title when he bowed to Alejandro Mendoza of Union City, 11-7, in...
NUTLEY, NJ
Pitman over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Nate Campisi recorded a game-high 16 points while Stephen Devanney added 12 more as Pitman won, 52-40, over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Pitman (5-5) trailed 11-9 in the first quarter but recovered to build a 21-15 lead at halftime. Levi Freeney-Childers led Schalick (1-9) with 11 points while Nylan Sutton put...
PITMAN, NJ
Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
TRENTON, NJ
Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway

Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
COLONIA, NJ
Schels leads Wallkill Valley to dominant win over Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
HOPATCONG, NJ
Palmyra takes Burlington City - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led everyone with 23 points while going four for four from the line and nailing three 3-pointers as Palmrya won on the road, 56-32, over Burlington City. Angelina Sauls and Lauren Gilmore added 10 points apiece for Palmyra (8-3), which led 17-16 at the half and pulled away with a 26-10 run after the break.
BURLINGTON, NJ
