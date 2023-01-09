Read full article on original website
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Vertical Diner
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
cityweekly.net
Restaurant Round-up: Best Salt Lake Breakfast for 2023
Ah, January. The misty-eyed herald of a brand-new year. If there was ever a month that felt like that long, gloomy stretch of morning before the dawn breaks, it's January. Being that I am not a morning person by any stretch, this entire month is pretty miserable to navigate. Which is why during this bleak morning of the year 2023, my thoughts have turned to breakfast. It's really the only positive thing that morning has to offer—there are achingly few things that slice through the pre-dawn doldrums like a sweet and savory breakfast menu.
4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City
What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?. Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials. This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance. Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
saltlakemagazine.com
Outdoor Retailer Returns Searching for Reinvention
The snowfall rate at the base of Brighton’s Millicent Lift increased dramatically. Vendors scrambled to lash down branded E-Z up tents as the wind’s rising howl threatened to send expansive displays of gear skyward. Outdoor Retailer (OR) had returned to Salt Lake City after a five-year stint outside of the beehive state, kicking off with the show’s on-snow portion, The Summit, during a classic Utah prefrontal gale. But the harsh conditions didn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm of those participating in the experiential activities.
utahstories.com
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
ksub590.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
saltlakemagazine.com
Dawn Rises Over a New Sundance Film Festival
It’s actually happening this time. Seriously. The Sundance Film Festival is returning for 2023 as an in-person event after two years of entirely virtual screenings. From January 19-29, the annual spectacle will retake its historic place in Park City, inundating the community with a reflected, star-studded glow that has been notably absent since January 2020. Even with audiences returning to theaters this year, Sundance is hybridizing the festival and making programming available virtually to ticket holders. It’s a new world for event logistics and expectations, and the cultural winds are shifting as swiftly as ever over the independent entertainment landscape. The Sundance Film Festival needs to find its place in the new era.
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
2030 Winter Games support sinks to new depths in Sapporo
A new poll found 67% of people over 18 polled in Sapporo are against bidding for the Olympics. Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid is now in “a very good position,” said Mark Conrad at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Breeze Airways extends winter sale to Monday, offers $29 flights to 5 cities
Breeze Airways extended its winter Bucket List Sale until Monday, Jan. 9, selling tickets from Provo starting at $29 one way to five locations through the month of February, according to a press release.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
kpcw.org
Emergency physician explains benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy
Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this month
If you're a budget-conscious shopper, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is set to open another new store location in Utah this month. Read on to learn more.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
