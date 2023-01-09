Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
ktvo.com
Controlled burn in northeast Missouri blown out of control by gusts
NEAR SHELBINA, Mo. — Thanks to gusty winds, a controlled burn in northeast Missouri quickly got out of control on Wednesday afternoon. The Shelbina Fire Protection District was called to the natural cover fire southeast of Shelbina around 1:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Wilt told KTVO the property...
KCRG.com
Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:30 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near mile marker 246. Investigators say roads became ice-covered due to weather conditions, and a semi-truck lost control and jackknifed, blocking all 3 lanes of westbound traffic. A chain reaction...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on weapons charges
NEAR YOUNGSTOWN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing a couple of felony weapons charges following his arrest over the weekend. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas L. Friedrichsen, 47, of rural Kirksville, at his residence near Youngstown. The suspect is now...
ktvo.com
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Historic Tavern in Clark County, Missouri built in about 1846 later became a residence
The Sickles Tavern (also known as Hickory Inn and has been spelled as "Sickels") is located NW of Wayland off of State Highway C in Missouri (Clark County). On October 22, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Clark County is the northeasternmost tip of Missouri.
Iowa man accused of assaulting unconscious hospital patients
OTTUMWA, IOWA — The Ottumwa Police Department says their investigation into the death of a Centerville man has uncovered evidence the man reportedly assaulted numerous patients at a local hospital while they were unconscious. According to a news release, Ottumwa Police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Carracio in October. During their investigation, they […]
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
kttn.com
Green City man back in custody after failing to obey a Putnam County judge’s order
A man from Green City is back in custody after allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order in Putnam County. The highway patrol on Wednesday night arrested 31-year-old Anthony James Dorsey on the Putnam County warrant. He’s held without bond by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Charges...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man found guilty of May 2019 killing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder. Preston Martin, 42, of Ottumwa, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder as well as burglary and robbery. Martin was charged in the May 2019 stabbing death of Thomas Carlton Foster, 41,...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Deceased Nurse Assaulted Patients
The Ottumwa Police Department says it found evidence that a registered nurse who died last year assaulted patients at a local hospital. An investigation began last October following the death of 27-year-old Devin Caraccio of Centerville who was found dead alone in a room at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Police say at the time of his death, Caraccio worked for a third-party group that is contracted with ORHC.
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
ktvo.com
Ronald Lee Williams, 71 of Livonia, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 9, 2023
James E McGinn (80) and Michael J McGinn (53) of Quincy, arrested for fighting at 2211 Hampshire. NTA 145. Jessica L Cross (31) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Seatbelt and FTA Domestic Battery at 5th and Broadway. Lodged 120. Danielle N Davis (42) of Sedalia MO, arrested for FTA Malicious...
ktvo.com
Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
ktvo.com
Witness testimony takes up day 2 of Spurgeon trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Witness testimony began in the trial of a southeast Iowa man accused of murder in 2021. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, listened to testimony from two law enforcement officers that detailed their version of the day he is accused of killing Gerald William Sapp. Sapp suffered multiple...
Comments / 0