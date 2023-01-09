ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, SD

KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this ultimate mountain get-away in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Nestled in the Black Hills and within walking distance to Terry Peak ski slopes, this four bedroom, three bath home is a gorgeous mountain home with many amenities. This get-away has plenty of room for family, guests, or even as an income-generating AirBnB! The main floor has beautiful vaulted ceilings, elegant wood floors, and many large windows to let in the natural light and beauty of the outdoors.
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Friday the 13th isn’t so bad, it’s the start of Restaurant Week! Check out all the things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday might be the 13th, but there are no signs of Jason Voorhees around here. Restaurant Week starts in Downtown Rapid City and there are some really cool events around town. Check out some fantasy-inspired art at the Matthews Opera House or learn how to craft your own Vision Board at the Staple & Spice Market.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Snow possible Tuesday, Wednesday after sunny Monday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A slight chance for snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday after a warm start to the work week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 45-degree day under sunny skies today with wind chills early on dipping as low as 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 14 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pivot Point provides resources with crisis stabilization facility

With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City recently cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, South Dakota’s first crisis stabilization. “We’re really excited to have the facility completed and look at getting it opened up,” said Behavior Management...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother

A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base

In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
monument.health

Monument Health surgeon performs 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotic surgery platform

Rapid City, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., Urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, reached a major milestone after he performed his 1,500th procedure using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
RAPID CITY, SD

