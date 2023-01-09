Read full article on original website
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this ultimate mountain get-away in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Nestled in the Black Hills and within walking distance to Terry Peak ski slopes, this four bedroom, three bath home is a gorgeous mountain home with many amenities. This get-away has plenty of room for family, guests, or even as an income-generating AirBnB! The main floor has beautiful vaulted ceilings, elegant wood floors, and many large windows to let in the natural light and beauty of the outdoors.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
newscenter1.tv
Friday the 13th isn’t so bad, it’s the start of Restaurant Week! Check out all the things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday might be the 13th, but there are no signs of Jason Voorhees around here. Restaurant Week starts in Downtown Rapid City and there are some really cool events around town. Check out some fantasy-inspired art at the Matthews Opera House or learn how to craft your own Vision Board at the Staple & Spice Market.
county17.com
Snow possible Tuesday, Wednesday after sunny Monday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A slight chance for snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday after a warm start to the work week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 45-degree day under sunny skies today with wind chills early on dipping as low as 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 14 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph.
newscenter1.tv
On the horizon: What could be next for Rapid City as officials anticipate a record year for building permits in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With 2022’s building permit report released, city officials shared that Rapid City reached the second highest building permit valuation totals in its history. “Growth is happening every day. You drive around the town and you see yet one more project that’s occurring. And that...
newscenter1.tv
Pivot Point provides resources with crisis stabilization facility
With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City recently cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, South Dakota’s first crisis stabilization. “We’re really excited to have the facility completed and look at getting it opened up,” said Behavior Management...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee to increase 2023 budget for crisis care
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a meeting on Tuesday, The Legal and Finance Committee for Rapid City voted to authorize an increase to the budget for Journey On and Volunteers of America to help continue their work in caring for residents going through crises and helping them get out of their situation.
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Welcome back Rowan Grace! Check out her upcoming shows at The Park!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right, Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City and playing two shows on January 13. Both shows will be at 707 Nightlife in The Park. Rowan stopped by NewsCenter1 to have a quick chat with us about being back home and her upcoming performances.
sdpb.org
A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base
In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Expo: An opportunity to learn about human trafficking and become a part of prevention
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Human trafficking is a crime many of us don’t witness, but should all be aware of. Freedom’s Journey, based in Rapid City, is holding their Freedom Expo from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on January 13 at the Hotel Alex Johnson. They’ll talk...
monument.health
Monument Health surgeon performs 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotic surgery platform
Rapid City, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., Urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, 5th Street, reached a major milestone after he performed his 1,500th procedure using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
newscenter1.tv
What happened the night of August 24, 2020? Law enforcement takes the stand Tuesday in a Rapid City triple homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After taking Monday to gather jurors for the case, opening statements got underway on Tuesday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, who faces life in prison for three counts of first-degree murder if convicted. Opening statements. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen gave the statement for...
newscenter1.tv
Kieffer scores 32 points to lead RC Christian girls past Sturgis – Check out 10 photos and highlights
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Scoopers hosted Rapid City Christian on Tuesday in girls basketball. The match-up featured two teams heading in the opposite direction. The Comets entered the game with a 5-2 record, while the Scoopers were still searching for their first win of the season. The game...
