Brockton, MA

Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Investigating Double Shooting in Roxbury Overnight

Last night, January 11, 2023, at approximately 01:40 hours, Boston Police officers from District B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Washington Street near MLK Boulevard for 17+ rounds. Police also received numerous 911 calls for the shots as well. As officers were responding to the scene,...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police

A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'

A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Police: Car found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Boston police are investigating after a car was found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The car was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning. Around the same time, police responded to Valentine Street in Roxbury. Officers closed off the street and were seen searching the area with flashlights and placing evidence markers.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH

