At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
ABC6.com
Judge raises bail for Massachusetts man in fatal Lincoln New Year’s Eve crash to $50K
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man faced a judge Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash that killed one person and injured another. Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, was arranged on several charges, including DUI resulting in death, after prosecutors said he...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
liveboston617.org
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
whdh.com
Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police
A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
nbcboston.com
Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'
A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
DA says Hector Bannister-Sanchez caused fatal collision while fleeing from police at 100 mph
A Massachusetts man was arraigned on charges in connection with a November 2022 Taunton crash in which investigators accused him of fleeing from police at speeds exceeding 100 mph during a drug-related pursuit and colliding with, and ultimately killing, a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, according to a Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
whdh.com
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
