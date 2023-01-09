ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Women’s Hockey Team Shines in East-West Showcase

The St. Cloud State Huskies women’s hockey team started the second half of their season playing in the East-West Showcase held in Ridder Arena. The Huskies would open the second half against the New Hampshire Wildcats. St. Cloud would draw first blood midway through the first period. Klara Hymlarova would net her sixth powerplay goal of the season to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would start the second period with a bang scoring less than two minutes into the middle frame. Redshirt Senior Allie Cornelius would score her second goal of the season boosting St. Cloud to a 2-0 lead.
Hall’s 3 Points Helps Huskies take Down Wildcats

The St Cloud State women’s hockey team battled it out against the New Hampshire Wildcats in. the first game of the 2023 East/West Showcase on Friday, January 6th at 2:30 PM at Mariucci. Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game started slow but with about 14 minutes remaining in the...
North Dakota HS basketball rankings out for the week

3. Thompson 8-1 4. Central McLean 8-0 Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (6-2), Oakes (6-1), Bowman County (8-1). In the boys’ rankings, Four Winds received all eighteen first-place votes. Central Cass remains second. Sargent County moved up five spots to fifth this week. Ellendale and North Border enter the top ten this week.
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Minnesota DNR’s newest conservation officers hit the field

They’ve taught the next generations of outdoor recreationists how to enjoy their sports safely and ethically; busted poachers; worked closely with conservation officers with decades of experience; and learned the ins and outs of natural resources law enforcement. Since they began training last spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ 15 newest conservation officers have gained the experience necessary to assume their field stations. The officers were stationed Jan. 4.
Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?

After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents

DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 10, 2023

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement contacts were for possession of frozen, uncountable fillets while on the special regulations lake, illegal-length walleyes, and various minor license issues. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) successfully completed field training and has settled into his station. He spent...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing

When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
