kvsc.org
Women’s Hockey Team Shines in East-West Showcase
The St. Cloud State Huskies women’s hockey team started the second half of their season playing in the East-West Showcase held in Ridder Arena. The Huskies would open the second half against the New Hampshire Wildcats. St. Cloud would draw first blood midway through the first period. Klara Hymlarova would net her sixth powerplay goal of the season to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would start the second period with a bang scoring less than two minutes into the middle frame. Redshirt Senior Allie Cornelius would score her second goal of the season boosting St. Cloud to a 2-0 lead.
kvsc.org
Hall’s 3 Points Helps Huskies take Down Wildcats
The St Cloud State women’s hockey team battled it out against the New Hampshire Wildcats in. the first game of the 2023 East/West Showcase on Friday, January 6th at 2:30 PM at Mariucci. Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game started slow but with about 14 minutes remaining in the...
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
kfgo.com
North Dakota HS basketball rankings out for the week
3. Thompson 8-1 4. Central McLean 8-0 Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (6-2), Oakes (6-1), Bowman County (8-1). In the boys’ rankings, Four Winds received all eighteen first-place votes. Central Cass remains second. Sargent County moved up five spots to fifth this week. Ellendale and North Border enter the top ten this week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
froggyweb.com
Minnesota DNR’s newest conservation officers hit the field
They’ve taught the next generations of outdoor recreationists how to enjoy their sports safely and ethically; busted poachers; worked closely with conservation officers with decades of experience; and learned the ins and outs of natural resources law enforcement. Since they began training last spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ 15 newest conservation officers have gained the experience necessary to assume their field stations. The officers were stationed Jan. 4.
myklgr.com
Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?
After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 10, 2023
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement contacts were for possession of frozen, uncountable fillets while on the special regulations lake, illegal-length walleyes, and various minor license issues. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) successfully completed field training and has settled into his station. He spent...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
froggyweb.com
Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing
When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
A Minnesota Man Has Died After He Fell Through Ice On A Frozen Lake
Here is a sobering statistic. In the last 30 years, more than 4,000 people have fatally drowned after falling through the ice on a frozen lake, river, or pond in the wintertime. According to experts climate change is the reason for this staggering statistic. In a news release reported by...
